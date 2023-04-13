Home States Tamil Nadu

Irular tribal families demand patta for burial ground in Villupuram 

According to sources, the place is registered as Ko Saalai (gaushala) in the local revenue data, indicating that it is a ground for cow shelter.

Published: 13th April 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Irular tribal families

Irular tribal families

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  About 150 Irular tribal families residing near Mailam Murugan Temple for over three generations demand a patta for their ancestral burial ground as a private real estate firm allegedly occupied it earlier this year. The families allege that the ground was gifted to their ancestors by the temple authority, Bommapura Adheenam, at least a century ago.

According to sources, the place is registered as Ko Saalai (gaushala) in the local revenue data, indicating that it is a ground for cow shelter. However, the Irular people claim that their ancestors worked in the cow shelters of the temple which is why the ground has been gifted to bury their dead family members. "Our community has been using the ground for over 70 years now," said A Sudha, a resident of JJ Nagar Irular settlement.

The issue came to light when the real estate firm that took over the land allegedly stopped the community from burying their deceased family member here earlier this year. Revenue department officials intervened and resolved the issue and informed the firm that the ground has been used by the tribe for several years, said sources.

The revenue inspector stated that the land is not under the ownership of any Irular family or their ancestors. "However, based on the fact that the tribe has been using the ground for several generations, they can continue to use it," the official told TNIE.

Following the incident, the community members filed a representation to the district collector demanding a patta for their burial ground. "The concerned department officials are conducting an investigation based on which final decision will be made," said official sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irular tribal families
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp