Protest against Governor will lead to change of power at the centre, says Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said the protest against Governor RN Ravi will reach Delhi, and it will pave the way for a change of power in Delhi (union government).

She was addressing a public meeting of the Secular Progressive Alliance to condemn the act of Ravi.

Following Ravi’s remarks against the state government bills and the Sterlite protest, on behalf of the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the ruling DMK, a public meeting was held here. During the meeting, VCK Thol Thirumavalavan said, “CM MK Stalin should take steps to unite all chief ministers of non-BJP governments to implement the Punchhi Commission recommendations of appointing governors which states governors should be appointed in the states after consultation with the state governments.”

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said at least 50 families would not have lost their breadwinners if the governor had given approval for the legislation banning online gambling a few months ago. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said, “The governor should have resigned his post when the SC condemned his act in a case related to the release of the Perarivalan. He has brought a huge disrespect to the post.”

MDMK general secretary Vaiko urged the governor should tender his apologies for his remarks against the Sterlite protesters. Congress leader Su Thirunavukkarasar said, “Ravi has the support of PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.” He further added to avoid such inconvenience, Modi should be replaced.

Kanimozhi, who chaired the public meeting, slammed Ravi for his remarks against the Sterlite protest, asking “If he knows very well about the Sterlite protest why didn’t he depose before the Aruna Jegatheesan commission?” In the meeting, K Veeramani of DK, ER Eswaran of KMDK, KAM Mohamed Abubacker of IUML and others also spoke.

