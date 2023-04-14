Annamalai relies on 'PowerPoint' presentation, charges DMK ministers of corruption

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State President K Annamalai today screened a power-point presentation levelling charges against DMK Ministers and key functionaries in terms of inconsistencies about the declared assets and their properties in various sources. He also displayed the purchase bill for his Rafael wristwatch at a press meet here.

Stating that his fight against corruption would continue come what may, Annamalai said he would not stop part one of the DMK Files released today but would also release parts two and three in due course.

The DMK Ministers and functionaries against whom Annamalai levelled charges include S Jeagatrakshagan, Durai Murugan, KN Nehru, TR Baalu, Kalanithi Veerasamy, Arcot N Veerasamy, K Ponmudy, Kalanidhi Maran, Kanimozhiand EV Velu.

Annamalai said he would be taking questions about the documents after a week.

Annamalai said the Rafael watch he is wearing was originally purchased by his friend Cheralathan Ramakrishnan from Zimson Times Private Limited in Coimbatore on March 2021. Annamalai bought it from Cheralathan on May 27, 2021.

"Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, I will expose the corrupt deeds of all parties which were in power so far. Because when I say that I am opposing corruption, I have to oppose it wholly. My fight cannot be partial since people will lose faith in us if we do so. If you say I should not do so, go to Delhi if you have the guts and change Annamalai (from the present post). As far as Annamalai is here, he will fight against corruption and he will not think about anything else. I do this because it is politics Narendra Modi wishes to practice. It is not my wish," Annamalai said making it clear that he is leading the party to contest alone in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“I have earned the enmity of many powerful persons today through a single press meet today. I know what kind of reaction will be there for my charges," Annamalai added.

