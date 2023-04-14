Home States Tamil Nadu

Annamalai relies on 'PowerPoint' presentation, charges DMK ministers of corruption

Stating that his fight against corruption would continue come what may, Annamalai said he would not stop part one of the DMK Files released today but would also release parts two and three. 

Published: 14th April 2023 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai addresses the media accusing DMK ministers of corruption at the BJP headquarters in T Nagar on April 14, 2023. ( Photo | EPS/ Sri Loganathan V)

Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai addresses the media accusing DMK ministers of corruption at the BJP headquarters in T Nagar on April 14, 2023. ( Photo | EPS/ Sri Loganathan V)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State President K Annamalai today screened a power-point presentation levelling charges against DMK Ministers and key functionaries in terms of inconsistencies about the declared assets and their properties in various sources. He also displayed the purchase bill for his Rafael wristwatch at a press meet here. 

Stating that his fight against corruption would continue come what may, Annamalai said he would not stop part one of the DMK Files released today but would also release parts two and three in due course.   

The DMK Ministers and functionaries against whom Annamalai levelled charges include S Jeagatrakshagan, Durai Murugan, KN Nehru, TR Baalu, Kalanithi Veerasamy, Arcot N Veerasamy, K Ponmudy, Kalanidhi Maran, Kanimozhiand EV Velu. 

Annamalai said he would be taking questions about the documents after a week.   

Annamalai said the Rafael watch he is wearing was originally purchased by his friend Cheralathan Ramakrishnan from Zimson Times Private Limited in Coimbatore on March 2021.  Annamalai bought it from Cheralathan on May 27, 2021.  

"Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, I will expose the corrupt deeds of all parties which were in power so far.  Because when I say that I am opposing corruption, I have to oppose it wholly. My fight cannot be partial since people will lose faith in us if we do so. If you say I should not do so, go to Delhi if you have the guts and change Annamalai (from the present post).  As far as Annamalai is here, he will fight against corruption and he will not think about anything else. I do this because it is politics Narendra Modi wishes to practice. It is not my wish," Annamalai said making it clear that he is leading the party to contest alone in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

“I have earned the enmity of many powerful persons today through a single press meet today.   I know what kind of reaction will be there for my charges," Annamalai added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Annamalai DMK Rafael watch
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp