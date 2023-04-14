Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 scare: After switching over to hybrid mode, Madras HC makes masks mandatory

The Madras High Court requested advocates and litigants whose cases are not listed on a particular day to avoid visiting the court campus.

Published: 14th April 2023 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed strict implementation of "covid appropriate behaviour", including wearing of face masks, in the principal seat in Chennai and the Madurai bench owing to the gradual surge in Covid-19 cases.

The court has already brought back a hybrid mode of proceedings through video-conferencing from April 10 on all the days in order to reduce footfalls on the court premises. Counsels, litigants, and others involved in court cases can appear through video conferencing.

Continuing with such action to prevent the spread covid infection, the High Court on Friday announced that wearing a mask is made compulsory from Monday.

“All the officers, staff members, advocates, litigants, parties-in-person, advocate clerks, and all concerned entering into the court halls, premises both at the principal seat and at Madurai bench, are advised to compulsorily wear a face mask, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently with effect from April 17,” a communication issued by Registrar General P Dhanabal said.

Further, it requested such advocates and litigants whose cases are not listed on a particular day, to avoid visiting the court campus.

Moreover, the concerned officers are directed to take all necessary action to sanitise the court halls, chambers of judges, administrative sections, and the entire premises, apart from making available hand sanitisers in all important places, particularly at the entrance to court halls, chambers, and sections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 cases Madras High Court
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp