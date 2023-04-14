Covid-19 scare: After switching over to hybrid mode, Madras HC makes masks mandatory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed strict implementation of "covid appropriate behaviour", including wearing of face masks, in the principal seat in Chennai and the Madurai bench owing to the gradual surge in Covid-19 cases.

The court has already brought back a hybrid mode of proceedings through video-conferencing from April 10 on all the days in order to reduce footfalls on the court premises. Counsels, litigants, and others involved in court cases can appear through video conferencing.

Continuing with such action to prevent the spread covid infection, the High Court on Friday announced that wearing a mask is made compulsory from Monday.

“All the officers, staff members, advocates, litigants, parties-in-person, advocate clerks, and all concerned entering into the court halls, premises both at the principal seat and at Madurai bench, are advised to compulsorily wear a face mask, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently with effect from April 17,” a communication issued by Registrar General P Dhanabal said.

Further, it requested such advocates and litigants whose cases are not listed on a particular day, to avoid visiting the court campus.

Moreover, the concerned officers are directed to take all necessary action to sanitise the court halls, chambers of judges, administrative sections, and the entire premises, apart from making available hand sanitisers in all important places, particularly at the entrance to court halls, chambers, and sections.

