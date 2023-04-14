Kilambakkam bus terminus in Chennai to open in June

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rs 393.74 crore Kilambakkam bus terminus has been rechristened as Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus on the occasion of former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s 100th birth anniversary that falls next year, according to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Babu and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority Minister P K Sekarbabu.

P K Sekar Babu

The minister, who made the announcement in Assembly, said the new bus terminus would open in June. The minister also said that Rs 30 crore has been allocated for the development of the 5-km coastal stretch adjacent to Ennore High Road, from Tiruvottiyur to Bharathiar Nagar for the benefit of North Chennai people. He also said Sathangadu Iron and Steel Market is likely to be modernised at an estimated cost of Rs 33.35 crore.

He also said CMDA will provide Rs 30.34 crore to the Chennai Corporation to improve infrastructure at Madhavaram truck terminus, adding Rs 29 crore has been allocated for the construction of a bus depot for private buses at Varadharajapuram. The minister also said a medical care centre will be set up at Koyambedu Wholesale Market along with a seven-acre park, 24-hour command centre and solar-powered infrastructure at Rs 10 crore.

Meanwhile, Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthuswamy announced a separate enforcement cell will be formed so that unauthorised construction could be curbed. He also announced that the state planning area which is now 7% will be increased to 22% by including 135 areas spread over 23, 129.98 sq km into the master plan.

