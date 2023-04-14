Home States Tamil Nadu

Mariamman temple in Thanjavur locked after caste Hindus refuse Dalits entry

After the latter refused, the Dalits led by president of the village panchayat, C Umarani, approached the collector.

Published: 14th April 2023 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

The locked door of the Mazhai Mariamman temple at Alampallam in Thanjavur district | Express

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Tension grips Alampallam near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur as revenue officials continue to keep the Mazhai Mariamman temple locked after caste Hindus refused entry to Dalits to offer prayers as part of the temple festival.

Sources said the temple’s consecration was held on February 23, when Dalit residents of the village expressed their keenness to participate to the caste Hindus who manage the temple affairs. After the latter refused, the Dalits led by president of the village panchayat, C Umarani, approached the collector.

The SC community residents, could offer prayers amid police security, sources said. Following this, the caste Hindus held a meeting among themselves after which they refused Dalits work in their fields and access to a grazing ground, sources added.  

Meanwhile, as a follow-up to the consecration, the ‘Mandala Abishekam’ was scheduled daily till April 12. The Dalits approached the caste Hindus for permission to offer prayers on any one day, but were refused again, sources said. They then approached the tahsildar who called for peace talks on April 9 and April 10.

The caste Hindus, however, failed to turn up. The tahsildar then ordered for the temple to be locked up on April 10. When contacted, village Umarani said the Dalits should be given the right to worship in the temple. Pattukkottai municipality councillor Sadha Sivakumar, who participated in the peace talks on behalf of the Dalit residents, told TNIE that the caste Hindus who handed over an advance amount to Dalits to work in their fields are now refusing to entrust it and also demand to return the amount. Meanwhile, police personnel continue to be deployed around the temple in Alampallam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thanjai Mariamman temple Dalits Thanjavur
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp