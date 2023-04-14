Mariamman temple in Thanjavur locked after caste Hindus refuse Dalits entry

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Tension grips Alampallam near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur as revenue officials continue to keep the Mazhai Mariamman temple locked after caste Hindus refused entry to Dalits to offer prayers as part of the temple festival.

Sources said the temple’s consecration was held on February 23, when Dalit residents of the village expressed their keenness to participate to the caste Hindus who manage the temple affairs. After the latter refused, the Dalits led by president of the village panchayat, C Umarani, approached the collector.

The SC community residents, could offer prayers amid police security, sources said. Following this, the caste Hindus held a meeting among themselves after which they refused Dalits work in their fields and access to a grazing ground, sources added.

Meanwhile, as a follow-up to the consecration, the ‘Mandala Abishekam’ was scheduled daily till April 12. The Dalits approached the caste Hindus for permission to offer prayers on any one day, but were refused again, sources said. They then approached the tahsildar who called for peace talks on April 9 and April 10.

The caste Hindus, however, failed to turn up. The tahsildar then ordered for the temple to be locked up on April 10. When contacted, village Umarani said the Dalits should be given the right to worship in the temple. Pattukkottai municipality councillor Sadha Sivakumar, who participated in the peace talks on behalf of the Dalit residents, told TNIE that the caste Hindus who handed over an advance amount to Dalits to work in their fields are now refusing to entrust it and also demand to return the amount. Meanwhile, police personnel continue to be deployed around the temple in Alampallam.

