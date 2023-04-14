Nine Dalits injured following a caste clash in K'giri village

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A caste clash left nine people injured at Kottaiyur village near Anchetty in Krishnagiri district.

According to police sources, on Thursday night, M Mohan (21) a Caste Hindu was riding a bike. He "accidentally" hit a Dalit resident S Maralingam (38). The duo got into an argument and it escalated into an altercation. Mohan returned home and informed his relatives who identified Maralingam and attacked him.

Subsequently, Maralingam went to his settlement and informed his friends and family members. Over 10 people accompanied Maralingam to seek an explanation for the attack. However Mohan, along with other caste Hindus switched off lights in the village and attacked the Dalits with knives and rods. Shortly after the altercation broke out, the police involved in security detail near Jeenmanatham temple festival rushed to the spot and pacified both sides. Police rescued three people who suffered grievous injuries and six others who suffered light injuries and sent them to Primary Health Centre for treatment.

Denkanikottai DSP C Murali said,"What started as a verbal argument escalated into a drunken brawl. A case has been registered against nine caste Hindus and against six Dalits. To ensure law and order over a dozen police officers have been stationed in Kottaiyur village. All the injured people are stable. There is no cause for concern and the situation is normal."

DSP Murali added that six people have been arrested. Police sources added that, based on complaints from the SC people, a case has been registered under IPC 147,148 for rioting, IPC 294 for use of obscene language, Under IPC 323,324 for voluntary hurt and IPC 307 for attempt to murder. Further a case has been registered under the SC/ST POA act against ten people. Similarly, based on complaints from the caste Hindus, 147,148 for rioting, IPC 294 for use of obscene language, Under IPC 323,324 for voluntary hurt and IPC 307 for attempt to murder against six people.

Security has been beefed up in the village to avert further clashes.



