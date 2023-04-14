Home States Tamil Nadu

Nine Dalits injured following a caste clash in K'giri village

Mohan, along with other caste Hindus switched off lights in the village and attacked the Dalits with knives and rods.

Published: 14th April 2023 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A caste clash left nine people injured at Kottaiyur village near Anchetty in Krishnagiri district.

According to police sources, on Thursday night,  M Mohan (21) a Caste Hindu was riding a bike. He "accidentally" hit a Dalit resident S Maralingam (38). The duo got into an argument and it escalated into an altercation. Mohan returned home and informed his relatives who identified Maralingam and attacked him.

Subsequently, Maralingam went to his settlement and informed his friends and family members. Over 10 people accompanied Maralingam to seek an explanation for the attack. However Mohan, along with other caste Hindus switched off lights in the village and attacked the Dalits with knives and rods. Shortly after the altercation broke out, the police involved in security detail near Jeenmanatham temple festival rushed to the spot and pacified both sides. Police rescued three people who suffered grievous injuries and six others who suffered light injuries and sent them to Primary Health Centre for treatment.

Denkanikottai DSP C Murali said,"What started as a verbal argument escalated into a drunken brawl. A case has been registered against nine caste Hindus and against six Dalits. To ensure law and order over a dozen police officers have been stationed in Kottaiyur village. All the injured people are stable. There is no cause for concern and the situation is normal."

DSP Murali added that six people have been arrested. Police sources added that, based on complaints from the SC people, a case has been registered under IPC 147,148 for rioting,  IPC 294 for use of obscene language, Under IPC 323,324 for voluntary hurt and IPC 307 for attempt to murder. Further a case has been registered under the SC/ST POA act against ten people. Similarly, based on complaints from the caste Hindus, 147,148 for rioting,  IPC 294 for use of obscene language, Under IPC 323,324 for voluntary hurt and IPC 307 for attempt to murder against six people.

Security has been beefed up in the village to avert further clashes.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalits Krishnagiri
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp