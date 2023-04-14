Home States Tamil Nadu

RSS to take out route marches on April 16 in 45 places across Tamil Nadu

In Chennai and its surrounding districts, the route marches will be taken out in Korattur, Urapakkam, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram. 

Image of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) cadre used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Following the verdict of the Supreme Court a few days ago, the RSS is taking out route marches in 45 places across Tamil Nadu on April 16, ending months of legal battle. The state police have also granted permission for the marches following the SC verdict.

In Chennai and its surrounding districts, the route marches will be taken out in Korattur, Urapakkam, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram. The other key places where route marches will be organised include Coimbatore, Palani, Tenkasi, Arumanai (Kanyakumari), Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Trichy, Salem, and Vellore. 

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said, “The permission is granted on the basis of the order of the apex court. We will make sure there is proper police bundobust, especially in areas which are identified as communally sensitive.”

R Vanniyarajan, RSS president in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala, confirmed that the state police have granted permission for the marches. “We approached the DGP on April 12 seeking permission for route marches on three probable dates: April 14, 15, and 16.  The DGP granted permission to conduct marches on April 16 and requested the district cadre to approach their respective district commissioners and SPs and work out the route and other formalities.” 

Vanniyarajan said the RSS has been conducting route marches since 1925 from Kashmir to Kanyakumari during Vijayadashami, and all states except Tamil Nadu, used to give permission for route marches. “The state government, whether DMK or AIADMK, have always refused permission for conducting route marches and RSS was forced to approach the court for obtaining permission,” he added. 

Explaining the legal battle since October 2022 through Madras High Court and later the Supreme Court, he said, “ Political parties such CPM, CPI, VCK, and Congress vehemently opposed the grant of permission by Madras HC in September last.  In fact, the VCK filed an appeal before a division bench and it was dismissed. The state government filed 50 review petitions which were also dismissed by the single judge,” he recalled. 
 

