Six students drown in three different incidents in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Six college students drowned in three incidents in Coimbatore and Salem districts on Tuesday and Thursday respectively. Their bodies were recovered.

Four drowned in Cauvery river were identified as M Manikandan (20), K Manikandan (20), M Muthusamy (20) and S Pandiyarajan (20) who were pursuing third year BA in Tamil literature in Edappadi Government Arts and Science College. They went to the river for a bath and drowned as they didn’t know how to swim. Thevur police along with fire and safety personnel carried the rescue operation. Their bodies were found after four hours.

Two students drowned in two separate incidents in Coimbatore. Police said, Gokulakrishnan (18), went for a bath in a private quarry pit and drowned in the water. His body was retrieved and sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

In another incident in Vadambacheri on Wednesday, Barath (18) drowned in a water tank at a private farmland. The deceased had gone to the farmland with his friends to take a bath on Wednesday when he drowned. The body was retrieved and a probe is on.



