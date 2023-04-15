Home States Tamil Nadu

AC 3-tier economy coaches rolled out in 28 trains from Chennai to Howrah, Mangaluru

Daily, weekly express on high-demand routes chosen in first phase; new coaches can accommodate 83 commuters

Published: 15th April 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Process of transforming 3rd AC to economy version began in early April | Express

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rail passengers planning to travel from Chennai to Howrah or Mangaluru now have a higher chance of securing a confirmed ticket as the railways’ decision to replace the conventional 3rd AC coaches with its economy version has led to an increase in 583 berths in 28 trains. The new economy AC coaches can accommodate up to 83 passengers, as opposed to the standard coaches that can only fit 72.

According to an official document,  the daily and weekly express trains with high-demand routes were chosen for replacement during the first phase. The trains operating in Chennai - Mangaluru, Kanniyakumari - Pune, Madurai - Chennai (tri-weekly), Puducherry - Howrah, Chennai - New Jalpaiguri, Chennai - New Delhi, Chennai - Chhapra, and various other routes have got two to seven economy AC coaches added to them. The process of transforming the 3rd AC class to the economy version began in early April and has been completed in most of the daily and weekly trains, said sources.

Official sources said the fare for AC economy class is 6 to 7% lower than that of the regular class and the move has made train travel affordable for passengers.  “The objective of the move was to extend the benefits of lower fares for the economy class to a greater number of passengers during the summer season. The AC coaches will be increased considering the demand and patronage of the rail passengers,” said an official

Meanwhile, the move has also irked some passengers who had already booked their tickets and got their classes downgraded without their consent. During the transformation, the berth and coach number of reserved passengers were changed, putting them at an inconvenience.

S Radha Krishnan, a passenger from Tiruchy said, “The interior of the coach looks better, but I am curious as to why the railways had to introduce 3rd AC class by downgrading the class of already reserved berths. The TTEs have assured me that I can get a refund for the additional fare paid. But, railways could have planned this better.” As per the revised rake policy of railways,  a long-distance train can have a maximum of two sleeper coaches while the rest can be AC coaches.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Chennai to Howrah
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp