AC 3-tier economy coaches rolled out in 28 trains from Chennai to Howrah, Mangaluru

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rail passengers planning to travel from Chennai to Howrah or Mangaluru now have a higher chance of securing a confirmed ticket as the railways’ decision to replace the conventional 3rd AC coaches with its economy version has led to an increase in 583 berths in 28 trains. The new economy AC coaches can accommodate up to 83 passengers, as opposed to the standard coaches that can only fit 72.

According to an official document, the daily and weekly express trains with high-demand routes were chosen for replacement during the first phase. The trains operating in Chennai - Mangaluru, Kanniyakumari - Pune, Madurai - Chennai (tri-weekly), Puducherry - Howrah, Chennai - New Jalpaiguri, Chennai - New Delhi, Chennai - Chhapra, and various other routes have got two to seven economy AC coaches added to them. The process of transforming the 3rd AC class to the economy version began in early April and has been completed in most of the daily and weekly trains, said sources.

Official sources said the fare for AC economy class is 6 to 7% lower than that of the regular class and the move has made train travel affordable for passengers. “The objective of the move was to extend the benefits of lower fares for the economy class to a greater number of passengers during the summer season. The AC coaches will be increased considering the demand and patronage of the rail passengers,” said an official

Meanwhile, the move has also irked some passengers who had already booked their tickets and got their classes downgraded without their consent. During the transformation, the berth and coach number of reserved passengers were changed, putting them at an inconvenience.

S Radha Krishnan, a passenger from Tiruchy said, “The interior of the coach looks better, but I am curious as to why the railways had to introduce 3rd AC class by downgrading the class of already reserved berths. The TTEs have assured me that I can get a refund for the additional fare paid. But, railways could have planned this better.” As per the revised rake policy of railways, a long-distance train can have a maximum of two sleeper coaches while the rest can be AC coaches.

