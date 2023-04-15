Home States Tamil Nadu

Two die in Sivakasi cracker unit blast 

Police sources said that the explosion occurred at around 11 am due to friction, while the workers were mixing and filling chemicals for crackers. 

Published: 15th April 2023 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion, Fire

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two died in a fire accident in Aaniyur village near Sivakasi on Saturday.

The accident happened at Modern fireworks company. 

Two workers, identified as P. Karuppasamy (28) and V. Thangavelu (55) of Idaiyankulam, sustained serious injuries.  

One woman sustained a head injury after a stone hit her from the impact of the explosion.  Another woman worker fainted after suffering shock. Both of them were rushed to GH for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the government hospital for post-mortem. 

Maraneri police booked a case and started investigating the incident.
 

