Annamalai only released 'property list' of DMK men: TN Opposition leader EPS

There was no corruption in the construction of Government Medical College during AIADMK rule.

Published: 16th April 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SALEM: The principal opposition, AIADMK, alliance partner of the BJP, on Saturday reacted cautiously to the remark of BJP state unit chief K Annamalai that he would be releasing corruption charges against all political parties that have been in power in Tamil Nadu so far.   

Speaking to reporters at Omalur, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “Annamalai did not release the corruption list of DMK. He has only released the property list of DMK functionaries. I do not know on what basis Annamalai gave this information.  Police department is dysfunctional under the DMK rule. There is an unsafe environment for the police department itself. There was no corruption in the construction of the Government Medical College during AIADMK rule. The CM is making a false complaint to file a case against me.”

When reporters asked about TTV Dhinakaran’s statement that the AIADMK functionary’s property list should be published, he said, “TTV Dinakaran’s corruption list should be released first. He allegedly owns property in London. All of them should be confiscated.”

Meanwhile in Krishnagiri, AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy said, “We wish to know whether Annamalai released the DMK files in his individual capacity or on behalf of the BJP.  If it was released on behalf of the BJP, I wish to ask whether leaders of the saffron party in non-BJP ruled states will release such charges against the respective ruling parties.”

