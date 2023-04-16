Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK files: Will face case, give proof to court, says TN BJP chief Annamalai

The DMK has to come to the court and say that the companies listed by me are not theirs. 

Published: 16th April 2023 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Annamalai talking to reporters at Tiruchy airport on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY/CUDDALORE: “Even 24 hours after I levelled charges, DMK functionaries have not denied any of them. I am ready to face cases the DMK functionaries would file challenging my allegations,” BJP state president K Annamalai told reporters at Chennai airport on Saturday.

Referring to remarks of DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi that Annamalai would hereafter be undertaking ‘yatras’ to courts, the BJP state president said, “Even if I take up yatras to courts, there is space for me to work for the growth of BJP in Tamil Nadu. The DMK has to come to the court and say that the companies listed by me are not theirs.  If they do so, we will produce more evidence before the court.”

On his announcement that he would be filing a complaint with the CBI against Chief Minister MK Stalin, Annamalai said, “I will be submitting necessary documents to the CBI on Thursday or Friday. The complaints along with the documents are ready.”

Taking to reporters at Tiruchy airport later, Annamalai said, “We cannot be selective among political parties when it comes to our battle against corruption. I am not naming any party or a leader. But, when time comes, whoever used people’s tax money for personal benefit will be revealed. We are also collecting details on those who misused central government schemes meant for the state after 2014.”

Showing his wristwatch, Annamalai said the serial number is 147. “I just made a mistake while reading out the number as 149 yesterday,” Annamalai said. Meanwhile, in Chidambaram, minister for Agriculture MRK Paneerselvam said Annamalai was raising baseless allegations and had not provided any evidence to support his claims.

TAGS
DMK case DMK files Annamalai
