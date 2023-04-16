Elephant killed in fight with another elephant in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: A tusker aged around 35 years was found dead at the Southside of Anaikatti in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). The postmortem examination conducted on Saturday revealed that the animal died following a fight with another elephant. Forest officials said that the animal must have died four days back and the fight could have occurred with them to prove their strength.

"There was a 15 cm tusk injury on the deceased elephant skull apart from tusk stab injuries on the body, leg and shoulder etc. After the postmortem, the animal was left for feed to redheaded and white-rumped vultures since such vulture population numbers are found in high numbers," an official said. "There is no suspicion in this case and two tusks have been recovered after postmortem," the official added

Meanwhile, a one-year-old female leopard was found dead at a ground-level well at Devala Kottavayal near Pandalur in Gudalur forest division on Thursday evening. According to sources, the animal accidentally fell into the well when it attempted to quench its thirst. The farm owner Vijayalakshmi, who noticed the animal floating in the well, informed Pandalur forest range officials. Post Mortem carried out on the animal on Friday revealed that the animal died due to suffocation in the water due to drowning.

NILGIRIS: A tusker aged around 35 years was found dead at the Southside of Anaikatti in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). The postmortem examination conducted on Saturday revealed that the animal died following a fight with another elephant. Forest officials said that the animal must have died four days back and the fight could have occurred with them to prove their strength. "There was a 15 cm tusk injury on the deceased elephant skull apart from tusk stab injuries on the body, leg and shoulder etc. After the postmortem, the animal was left for feed to redheaded and white-rumped vultures since such vulture population numbers are found in high numbers," an official said. "There is no suspicion in this case and two tusks have been recovered after postmortem," the official added Meanwhile, a one-year-old female leopard was found dead at a ground-level well at Devala Kottavayal near Pandalur in Gudalur forest division on Thursday evening. According to sources, the animal accidentally fell into the well when it attempted to quench its thirst. The farm owner Vijayalakshmi, who noticed the animal floating in the well, informed Pandalur forest range officials. Post Mortem carried out on the animal on Friday revealed that the animal died due to suffocation in the water due to drowning.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });