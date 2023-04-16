Home States Tamil Nadu

Elephant killed in fight with another elephant in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

The farm owner Vijayalakshmi, who noticed the animal floating in the well, informed Pandalur forest range officials.

Published: 16th April 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

elephant

For representational purposes| Express

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: A tusker aged around 35 years was found dead at the Southside of Anaikatti in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). The postmortem examination conducted on Saturday revealed that the animal died following a fight with another elephant. Forest officials said that the animal must have died four days back and the fight could have occurred with them to prove their strength.

"There was a 15 cm tusk injury on the deceased elephant skull apart from tusk stab injuries on the body, leg and shoulder etc. After the postmortem, the animal was left for feed to redheaded and white-rumped vultures since such vulture population numbers are found in high numbers," an official said. "There is no suspicion in this case and two tusks have been recovered after postmortem," the official added

Meanwhile, a one-year-old female leopard was found dead at a ground-level well at Devala Kottavayal near Pandalur in Gudalur forest division on Thursday evening. According to sources, the animal accidentally fell into the well when it attempted to quench its thirst. The farm owner Vijayalakshmi, who noticed the animal floating in the well, informed Pandalur forest range officials. Post Mortem carried out on the animal on Friday revealed that the animal died due to suffocation in the water due to drowning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mudumalai Tiger Reserve elephant
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp