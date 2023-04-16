Over 200 items unearthed at Vembakottai in just nine days

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Though it has been just nine days since the phase two excavation at Vembakottai commenced, the archaeology department has already unearthed more than 200 items, including rare copper coins and beads. Experts said the artefacts might be over 2,000 years old, and carbon dating for the items is underway.

During the first phase of excavation at Vembakottai, as many as 3,254 artefacts and antiquities that are around 5,000 years old were unearthed from 16 trenches. The archaeology department decided to take up the second phase of digging as there was solid evidence of trade during ancient times at the site.

With just nine days into the excavation, over 200 antiquities, including rare copper coins, glass beads, terracotta earlobe, smoking pipe, spindle whorl and iron objects have been unearthed.“This is the first time two copper coins are unearthed at the site. The coins have been sent for cleaning and further examination. The excavation will be carried out till September this year,” Vembakottai Excavation Director Pon Baskar said.

