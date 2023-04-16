VIT celebrates ‘University Day’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai celebrated its University Day and annual sports day on Saturday which was attended by Madras High Court Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad. G Viswanathan, founder cum chancellor of VIT, said that he desires VIT to be a model institution and that students are expected to be exemplary citizens wherever they go.

The event served as a venue for honouring students and faculties. Best outgoing student of the year and research awards were presented. Pro vice-chancellor Kanchana Bhaaskaran delivered a welcome speech and additional registrar PK Manoharan proposed a vote of thanks. T Manikandan and Meenakshi Shan from Uber were the guests of honour.

CHENNAI: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai celebrated its University Day and annual sports day on Saturday which was attended by Madras High Court Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad. G Viswanathan, founder cum chancellor of VIT, said that he desires VIT to be a model institution and that students are expected to be exemplary citizens wherever they go. The event served as a venue for honouring students and faculties. Best outgoing student of the year and research awards were presented. Pro vice-chancellor Kanchana Bhaaskaran delivered a welcome speech and additional registrar PK Manoharan proposed a vote of thanks. T Manikandan and Meenakshi Shan from Uber were the guests of honour.