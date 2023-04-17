Allied parties need not share ideology: AIADMK leader EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing the AIADMK’s strong support for minority communities, the party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that while alliances are formed based on political requirements at the time, parties in alliance need not accept one another’s ideologies.

“AIADMK has its own principles and we will function only in accordance with our principles. I say this with firm conviction,” he said at the Iftar party hosted by the AIADMK in Chennai. The party’s alliance with the BJP has been viewed by some as weakening its base among Muslims and Christians in the state.

“The AIADMK is not a political party that makes false and attractive promises like a few others to get the votes of minority communities. The AIADMK is a party that stands with you (minorities) shoulder to shoulder with genuine concern. So, ideology and alliance are two different issues. Our ideology is like our initial which cannot be changed. This party will always be a friend and a protective shield for minorities. The AIADMK will never deviate from this,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, the emergency executive meeting of the AIADMK adopted a resolution to work ceaselessly for the victory of the alliance headed by the AIADMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and bring the AIADMK back to power in the state.

AIADMK exec meeting adopts resolution to teach a fitting lesson to ‘betrayers’

This is the first meeting of the executive committee of the party since EPS was elected general secretary. Of the 15 resolutions adopted at the meeting, the first congratulated EPS for his election as general secretary. The second resolution said a massive state-level conference of the party will be held in Madurai on August 20.

This decision assumes significance as the faction led by O Panneerselvam is conducting a state-level conference at Tiruchy on April 24 as a show of strength. Besides, the meeting resolved to work vigorously to increase the membership of the party from 1.5 crores to two crores. The ruling DMK is making similar efforts to increase its membership base to two crores by next month.

The meeting also adopted resolutions condemning the DMK government on various counts. The executive committee meeting also adopted a resolution to ‘teach a befitting lesson’ to those ‘betrayers’ who are acting against the AIADMK by having secret ties with the ruling DMK.

The executive committee condoled the death of 259 party functionaries and other prominent persons, including late Cong res s MLA E Thirumahan Everaa. Later, speaking to mediapersons, the party’s organising secretary D Jayakumar said,

“Many of us have put in decades of service. Our leader has said we need to react only to mature leaders. The BJP leader is a novice in politics.” Responding to another query, Jayakumar said, “You (BJP) target the DMK which is the common enemy here. But targeting AIADMK is unfair.

