Banned pesticide freely available in Tiruppur, officials blame e-com sites

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Farmers allege that several banned pesticides, including monocrotophos, are sold by private players in the district.

Based on directions from the Union government, the agriculture department issued a GO (Ms) 294 on December 12th, 2022. banning the sale of six pesticides to prevent suicides. Shops were directed to stop sale and distribution of these under the Insecticides Act 1986 and Insecticides Rules, 1971.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (Udumalaipet) Vice President SR Madhusoodan said, "Monocrotophos has been banned considering the safety of farmers. But some shops continue to sell it and coconut farmers use it to ward off the white fly attack. Also, the chemical helps in improving the size of the coconut. If the chemical is used in excess it could cause headache, dizziness, blurred vision, tightness in the chest, sweating, and nausea. But, a few distributors have procured them online and are distributing them to shops."



C Manoharan, a farmer from Udumalaipet said, "These chemicals are available in all shops in Udumalaipet, Kangeyam and Pollachi, where there are plenty of coconut groves. The chemical is available in 1 to 5 litres, where 1 litre costs Rs 600-800. Besides, just 10 ml of the chemical mixed water is enough for a fully-grown tree."

Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director of Agriculture (Tiruppur) A Mariappan said, "We have inspected more than 208 fertilizers and seed shops in Tiruppur district and have seized 717 litres of monocrotophos. But the chemical is still illegally procured through other sources, so we will be conducting inspections again as early as possible."



Pesticides banned in India

Profenophos

Acephate

Profenophist cypermethrin

Chlorpyriphos+cypermethrin

Chlorpyriphos

