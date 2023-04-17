Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 1-crore government aid will bring back tourists to Karaivetti bird sanctuary in TN, hope locals

Last week, Minister for Forests M Mathiventhan in the state Assembly announced the fund allocation for developing the bird sanctuary that is spread over 453 hectares near Keezhapalur.

Published: 17th April 2023 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

The unmaintained watchtower at Karaivetti bird sanctuary in Ariyalur district | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR:  The state government allocation of Rs 1 crore towards developing Karaivetti bird sanctuary in the district has instilled hope among locals of an increase in tourists’ footfall which they said suffered a setback from a lack of facilities.

Last week, Minister for Forests M Mathiventhan in the state Assembly announced the fund allocation for developing the bird sanctuary that is spread over 453 hectares near Keezhapalur. While the congregation of a large number of migratory birds from across the globe, particularly during November to February, attracted tourists from across the state and elsewhere, the lack of basic facilities like potable water supply and toilets led to a dip in footfall to the sanctuary, locals said.

While several petitions seeking them were placed with the forest department and the Collectorate, no action was taken, until now, they observed. Karaivetti Paravaigal Saranalayam Pathukappu Kuzhu coordinator Thanga Shanmugasundaram said, "Tourists’ arrival is decreasing every year due to lack of basic facilities and transportation facilities. An interpretation centre in the sanctuary is damaged and unmaintained. Tourists also leave disappointed as there is no staff to raise awareness on the migratory birds visiting the sanctuary."

Mentioning the need to attract school and college students to the sanctuary, Shanmugasundaram said, “Before that, necessary facilities should be provided, especially special buses during the migratory season.

The boating facility should also be brought back." P Velumani, an activist from Senapathi said, "The watchtower in the sanctuary is damaged and useless. Also, there is no telescope facility for birdwatching. Many, including ornithologists, visit the sanctuary every year but there are no facilities to stay there. Accommodation should hence be provided for them." He also sought for the watchtower’s repair and modern telescopes for tourists’ benefit.

When contacted, District Forest Officer R Guganesh told TNIE, "With the `1-crore allocation, we will take steps to provide basic facilities and fence the sanctuary. The damaged watchtower and the interpretation centre would be renovated and the boating facility will be brought back."

