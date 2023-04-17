Home States Tamil Nadu

RSS march passes off peacefully at 45 places in TN amid security 

As the city police had denied permission for the processions,  marches were held in areas under Avadi and Tambaram police commissionerate in Chennai.

Published: 17th April 2023 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Members of the sangh taking part in the rally held at Korattur in Chennai. (Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The RSS route march passed off peacefully amid tightened police security across 45 places in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Speakers taking part in the event stressed unity among Hindus and also curbing separatist forces. Wearing white shirts, khaki pants and black shoes, the participants marched for a few kilometres after which speakers addressed the gathering. 

As the city police had denied permission for the processions,  marches were held in areas under Avadi and Tambaram police commissionerate in Chennai. R Vanniyarajan, president of RSS south India unit, said, “I would like to thank the state government as its denial of permission for the march made the news about RSS reach every household in Tamil Nadu. RSS is following Swami Vivekananda’s path of doing God’s work. The sangh is working towards achieving BR Ambedkar’s aim of abolishing caste.”

Dr Arunachalam, state president of the Confederation of Chettiar  Associations, said, “There should be separate laws for Hindus, and Hindus should unite to strengthen the country.” He also said he was attracted to the RSS because there was no caste discrimination in the Sangh.

A few speakers also hit out at Dravidian ideology. At Tiruchy, RSS’ Tamil Nadu south zone organiser K Arumugam said, “No separatist thoughts or ideology can be encouraged in India, including Dravidianism. We should follow our national heritage and do away with foreign practices. All swayam sevaks must get involved in the battle against untouchability.”

After participating in a rally in Coimbatore, BJP leader H Raja said the police are allowing “evil forces” to operate and trying to suppress patriotic forces. 
 

