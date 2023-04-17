TN Health minister lauds '108' ambulance staff  

MADURAI: Noting that 1,46,71,266 people have benefited from the '108' ambulance services since its inception in 2008, Minister for Health and Family Welfare M Subramanian lauded the vehicle drivers for working day in and day out, at the Tamilnadu 108 Ambulance Labour Progressive Federation's state level conference on Sunday.
"The workers get 12,500 calls each day. During the Covid time, 542 of 1,323 ambulances were used for patients. Around 6.30 lakh people benefited from that. In the last year, 293 new ambulances worth around Rs 102 crore have been added to the service," said the minister.
He further added that the contracts of 2,300 MRB nurses, who were appointed during Covid, will be given charge of various health schemes across the state. Regarding the Covid vaccine stock, Subramanian said the government is well-equipped to tackle the coronavirus variant XBB 1.16. With regard to the Anti-Neet bill, the minister said President Droupadi Murmu should give assent as soon as possible.
The state-level conference was held in view of Chief Minister MK Stalin's 70th birthday celebrations.
MADURAI: Noting that 1,46,71,266 people have benefited from the '108' ambulance services since its inception in 2008, Minister for Health and Family Welfare M Subramanian lauded the vehicle drivers for working day in and day out, at the Tamilnadu 108 Ambulance Labour Progressive Federation's state level conference on Sunday.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice
EXPLAINER | What sparked the violent struggle to control Sudan's future?
WPI inflation in March hits 29-month low at 1.34 per cent
There hasn't been a captain like him and will never be one in future: Gavaskar on Dhoni
'Phenomena' movie review: Good humour and camaraderie in this unpredictable horror comedy