Archaeologists to study copper plates unearthed near Sirkazhi in TN

A team of archaeologists from the HR&CE department inspected the copper plates, which were part of an array of artefacts, dug up from Sunday’s excavation, on Monday.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  Inscriptions in Sangam Tamil language on many as 462 copper plates dug up during an excavation at the Shri Sattainathar Temple in Sirkazhi, on Sunday, will be studied to gain information on the date of its origin. A team of archaeologists from the HR&CE department inspected the copper plates, which were part of an array of artefacts, dug up from Sunday’s excavation, on Monday.

A senior official said, “The artefacts unearthed, officially, are assets of the state. Archeological consultants will study the artefacts and extract information, including the songs inscribed on them.”

On Sunday, hundreds of artefacts were discovered during an excavation - as part of a consecration festival - on the southern side of the temple complex. The items unearthed included 22 Panchaloha idols, 55 pedestals used to place idols, 462 copper plates with inscriptions of songs by Shaivite saints and miscellaneous temple worship items. 

