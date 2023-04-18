Form team to ascertain health condition of suspect, urges deceased conservancy staff's wife in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In connection with the case of suicide of Udangudi town panchayat conservancy staff Sudalaimadan, his wife Thangammal has urged the district administration to form a medical team to ascertain the health condition of former town panchayat president Ayesha Kallasi, who is accused of abetting the suicide, alleging that the suspect was admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) only to avoid imprisonment.



According to sources, Sudalaimadan was verbally abused with casteist slurs by Ayesha Kallasi, who is also the mother-in-law of sitting president Hemairah on March 17, and he attempted the extreme step on the same. He died on March 23 at TKMCH.



Thangammal, in a petition to the collector, mentioned that the district administration had promised to arrest Ayesha Kallasi, Executive Officer (EO) Babu, town panchayat president Hemairah Ramez Fatima in connection with the suicide. Hemairah's husband Azaf Ali was included in the case later, while Jebasingh and Syed Sirajudin were arrested for sending some money to Ayesha on April 10.



"Though Azaf was suspended as the president of the cooperative society while Babu was suspended as EO, they were not arrested. Hemairah was neither disqualified from the post nor arrested. When Ayesha surrendered and was remanded till April 19, she was admitted to TKMCH, citing ill health, giving a strong suspicion of political interference," the petition read.



Alleging possible tampering of evidence, Thangammal appealed to the district collector to order police to attach the two audio clips in which Sudalaimadan narrated the caste-based ill-treatment to his coworkers, and the CCTV footage recorded in the Udangudi town panchayat office, as evidence in the case. The evidence should be recorded as per section 164 CrPC as the accused persons are politically influential," said Thangammal.



She told the press that Ayesha was seen walking normally to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), in a video grab. Suspecting that her arrest was being avoided due to her political clout, she said the medical certificates stating Ayesha's ill health provided by the medical college authorities are foisted and that they need to be investigated. The district administration must form a team of medical experts to ascertain her health condition, she urged and added that all the accused in the case must be arrested to ensure justice for Sudalaimadan and to uphold the law, Thangammal said.



Social activist V Gunaselan who accompanied the petitioner said that citing fake ill-health claims for preventing arrest, will set a wrong precedent and nullify the efforts of Chief Minister MK Stalin to implement social justice.

