Man held for duping Rs 56 lakh of 11 people on pretext of govt jobs in TN
A 33-year-old resident of Kanchipuram district was arrested for allegedly duping as many as 11 people of Rs 56.55 lakh over a period of time with false promises of government jobs.
Published: 18th April 2023 06:15 AM | Last Updated: 18th April 2023 06:15 AM | A+A A-
PUDUKKOTTAI: A 33-year-old resident of Kanchipuram district was arrested for allegedly duping as many as 11 people of Rs 56.55 lakh over a period of time with false promises of government jobs. Sources said the victims fell prey to the forged job offer letters with signatures of government officials - including Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Government V Irai Anbu - produced by the accused.
Sources said Francis Jerald A, 33, allegedly duped 11 people of his locality and nearby areas by pretending to be a staff at the chief secretariat and handing out fake offer letters. Realising the offer letters to have been forged, the 11 people reached out to the CPM.
Subsequently, a petition was filed with the Superintendent of Police on April 5. Following this, a team of officials, led by crime branch inspector Pari Mannan, tracked down the whereabouts of the accused and recorded his arrest on Monday. Forged documents were recovered from his residence.