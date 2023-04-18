Neolithic-age grinding stone found in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A grinding stone supposedly belonging to the Neolithic age and several other pieces have been unearthed by historians at Gopalsamy Hill near Thirumangalam. Reports on the findings have been sent to the archaeology department for further examination.



The artefacts came to light after Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation President V Rajaguru along with his team conducted an inspection at Gopalsamy Hill. "As per findings of the recent excavations in the state, the Neolithic period in Tamil Nadu was from 6,000 BCE to 2200 BCE.

Agriculture, animal husbandry, pottery, permanent settlements, crushing and grinding of grains, worship of gods, and polished stone tools emerged during the Neolithic period, when humans shifted from nomadic life to a settlement life. In this case, on the northern side of Gopalsamy Hill, we have found stone hopscotch, grinding stones, red potsherds, Neolithic stone tools, and iron slags," Rajaguru said.



Noting that the hill contained over 20 small and large craters and grindstone-like structures that have been rubbed smooth over the years, he added that this may have been the place where millstones were used to grind grains and crush nuts. These stones do not have grooves caused during the rubbing of stone tools. The team found various items, including a grinder, pestle, etc., which were in use during the Neolithic period. Also, there is a structure of 'Pallanguli' (mancala game) with 18 pits arranged in three rows on the rock, and a square-shaped petroglyph-like image is located nearby.



A few stone slabs about one to three feet high, found apart on the northern part of the rock, confirm the existence of the Iron Age as a continuation of the Neolithic culture, in Tamil Nadu. These are remnants of a damaged dolmenoid cist dating back to the Iron Age. Neolithic and Iron Age remains can be found on about 20 acres here, he said.



It may be noted that the Archeological Survey of India has already found similar traces in T. Kallupatti, about 10 km away from here. There are similar grinding craters on the rock in front of the rock art paintings at Perumalmalai in Muthupatti, Madurai. The government should excavate these places and bring to light the Neolithic culture that prevailed in south Tamil Nadu, requested Rajaguru.

MADURAI: A grinding stone supposedly belonging to the Neolithic age and several other pieces have been unearthed by historians at Gopalsamy Hill near Thirumangalam. Reports on the findings have been sent to the archaeology department for further examination. The artefacts came to light after Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation President V Rajaguru along with his team conducted an inspection at Gopalsamy Hill. "As per findings of the recent excavations in the state, the Neolithic period in Tamil Nadu was from 6,000 BCE to 2200 BCE. Agriculture, animal husbandry, pottery, permanent settlements, crushing and grinding of grains, worship of gods, and polished stone tools emerged during the Neolithic period, when humans shifted from nomadic life to a settlement life. In this case, on the northern side of Gopalsamy Hill, we have found stone hopscotch, grinding stones, red potsherds, Neolithic stone tools, and iron slags," Rajaguru said. Noting that the hill contained over 20 small and large craters and grindstone-like structures that have been rubbed smooth over the years, he added that this may have been the place where millstones were used to grind grains and crush nuts. These stones do not have grooves caused during the rubbing of stone tools. The team found various items, including a grinder, pestle, etc., which were in use during the Neolithic period. Also, there is a structure of 'Pallanguli' (mancala game) with 18 pits arranged in three rows on the rock, and a square-shaped petroglyph-like image is located nearby. A few stone slabs about one to three feet high, found apart on the northern part of the rock, confirm the existence of the Iron Age as a continuation of the Neolithic culture, in Tamil Nadu. These are remnants of a damaged dolmenoid cist dating back to the Iron Age. Neolithic and Iron Age remains can be found on about 20 acres here, he said. It may be noted that the Archeological Survey of India has already found similar traces in T. Kallupatti, about 10 km away from here. There are similar grinding craters on the rock in front of the rock art paintings at Perumalmalai in Muthupatti, Madurai. The government should excavate these places and bring to light the Neolithic culture that prevailed in south Tamil Nadu, requested Rajaguru.