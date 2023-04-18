Home States Tamil Nadu

Only SCs as sanitary workers in TN's Tiruppur

The corporation, in its reply to a RTI query, stated that out of 661 permanent sanitary workers in four zones, 42 are from BC, MBC categories.

Published: 18th April 2023 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | | Ashwin prasath)

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: People from BC and MBC communities who were recruited by Tiruppur city municipal corporation as sanitary workers have been diverted to office work whereas people from SC communities are forced to do the job, data shared by the corporation has revealed.

The corporation, in its reply to a RTI query, stated that out of 661 permanent sanitary workers in four zones, 42 are from BC, MBC categories. They are currently doing office work and non-sanitary works such as watchman, tax collector, water man, meter reader, water tank guards.  The rest of them are from SC communities and are deployed to collect garbage.

R John Samuel, an activist who obtained the details under the RTI Act and shared it with TNIE recently, said, “In 2000, the state government recruited people from all communities to work as sanitary workers. This was welcomed, as sanitary workers were mostly from SC communities. But, people from BC and MBC communities who were recruited on the sanitary work payroll, never went to the field and instead were deployed in office work and non-sanitary works. As these works come under the the officers, they use their caste influence.”

Tiruppur city corporation commissioner Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar has refuted the allegations of a caste bias. ‘There is no caste issue involved. Some workers were diverted as assistants to officers based on need. As per the latest GO, we will be redeploying these workers back to the field. All workers will be moved from office to field work within this month.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruppur sanitary workers SC communities
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp