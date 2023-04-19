A month on, Ariyalur new bus stand work delayed as temporary one yet to be set up in TN

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Irked by the delay in commencing the construction of the new bus stand in Ariyalur at a cost of Rs 7.8 crore, residents have urged the authorities to begin the work at the earliest. The delay in construction has been attributed to the delay in setting up a temporary bus stand even after the foundation stone was laid over a month ago.

The Ariyalur bus stand was established in 1975 in the town on a land parcel of three acres. Additional buildings cropped up in 1988 and 1995 respectively in the bus stand from which buses ply to various other districts, including Chennai, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Chidambaram, Salem and Virudhachalam. However, the officials concerned decided to give the 42-year-old bus stand a facelift by replacing the dilapidated buildings with new construction out of public interest.

Accordingly, the foundation stone for a new bus stand near the Anna statue was laid on March 5. However, the project got delayed as a temporary bus stand is yet to be set up. Speaking to TNIE, R Sankar, an activist, said, “It has been a month since the authorities decided to set up a temporary bus stand opposite Vani Mahal. The work is yet to take off. It should be set up with basic facilities such as shelters, toilets and drinking water.

As Ariyalur town is about two kilometres away, share auto and bus facilities should also be provided. Officials have promised to complete the construction of this bus stand within a year. But the work has been held-up. There will likely be a delay during the rainy season.” M K Arulraja, a resident of Muniyankurichi, said, “Lack of toilets, drinking water, waiting hall and two-wheeler parking lots plagued the old bus stand, affecting commuters for years.

So, these issues needs to be addressed while taking up the new bus stand construction. Revenue for Ariyalur municipality is relatively low. The bus stand is a major source of revenue; sanitation workers are paid out of it. So, work should commence at the earliest.” Ariyalur municipal commissioner (in-charge) D Damayanthi told TNIE, “We are taking steps to set up a temporary bus stand by this week. Construction of a new bus stand with all facilities will begin soon.”

