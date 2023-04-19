Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC allows medical termination of minor’s 24-week-old foetus

Taking into account the risks a minor girl is facing due to pregnancy, the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted permission for abort ing her 24-week-old foetus.

Published: 19th April 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Abortion, Pregnancy

For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Taking into account the risks a minor girl is facing due to pregnancy, the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted permission for aborting her 24-week-old foetus. Justice M Dhandapani passed the orders on a petition filed by the father of the 14-year-old girl, directing the dean of Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital to take necessary action for terminating the foetus.

In his petition, the girl’s father said he came to know about the girl’s pregnancy only this month after she fell ill frequently. She had told the parents that a boy, closely related to the family, had sexual intercourse with her on October 15, 2022 when she was alone at her home.

He had repeated the assault several times later, leading her to pregnancy. When she was taken to the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital, the doctors examined her and told the parents of the difficulties she may face.

The medical termination of pregnancy committee too submitted a report saying continuation of the pregnancy would pose serious threat to her life, the petitioner said. Moreover, the termination has to be done since the girl is just 14 years old, and she needed to pursue her studies, the father stated in the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras HC pregnancy
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp