Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Kamaraj University Psychology HoD held for sexual harassment

UG and PG students of the Psychology department jointly lodged a complaint against the head of the department (HoD) on April 4.

Published: 19th April 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI:  Madurai Kamaraj University Psychology department head C Karuppaiah was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly verbally and sexually harassing male and female students at the varsity. The students had accused him of making remarks with sexual overtones. 

“Pointing at some lean students, he would say, nowadays, boys like thin girls. If you post your photos in the matrimonial column, you will get guys immediately,” the students said, adding that they have audio and video evidence of the teacher making such remarks.

UG and PG students of the Psychology department jointly lodged a complaint against the head of the department (HoD) on April 4. Sources said no action was taken on the complaint in the immediate days that followed.

TNIE published a report on the complaint in these columns on April 10, and subsequently, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of MKU summoned the students for an inquiry. Meanwhile, the students also approached IG Asra Garg and DIG (Madurai Range) R Ponni. As per their instructions, a case was registered against the professor at Samayanallur All Women Police Station on Monday.

In the complaint submitted to the police, the students said, “The ICC began their inquiry only after TNIE published the report. Even then, they were trying to hush the matter telling us that the professor would tender an apology.” The professor was arrested early Tuesday morning, inquiries were held with MKU Vice Chancellor J Kumar, and staff members and students of the department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Kamaraj University sexual harassment
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp