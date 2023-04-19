Madurai Kamaraj University Psychology HoD held for sexual harassment

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai Kamaraj University Psychology department head C Karuppaiah was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly verbally and sexually harassing male and female students at the varsity. The students had accused him of making remarks with sexual overtones.

“Pointing at some lean students, he would say, nowadays, boys like thin girls. If you post your photos in the matrimonial column, you will get guys immediately,” the students said, adding that they have audio and video evidence of the teacher making such remarks.

UG and PG students of the Psychology department jointly lodged a complaint against the head of the department (HoD) on April 4. Sources said no action was taken on the complaint in the immediate days that followed.

TNIE published a report on the complaint in these columns on April 10, and subsequently, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of MKU summoned the students for an inquiry. Meanwhile, the students also approached IG Asra Garg and DIG (Madurai Range) R Ponni. As per their instructions, a case was registered against the professor at Samayanallur All Women Police Station on Monday.

In the complaint submitted to the police, the students said, “The ICC began their inquiry only after TNIE published the report. Even then, they were trying to hush the matter telling us that the professor would tender an apology.” The professor was arrested early Tuesday morning, inquiries were held with MKU Vice Chancellor J Kumar, and staff members and students of the department.

