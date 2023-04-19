Rs 3 crore for community-based cancer screening in four districts: TN Health Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Community-based screening for cancer detection in Erode, Tirupattur, Kanyakumari and Ranipet districts will be taken up at a cost of Rs 3.31 crore, health minister Ma Subramanian said. He made a total of 106 announcements in the Assembly on Tuesday, primarily focusing on development of infrastructure and procurement of latest equipment at government hospitals.

During demand for grants to the health department, Subramanian said screening for cancer will be conducted at health and wellness centres and health sub centres in these districts using mid-level health providers. In Ranipet, Kanyakumari and Erode districts, high incidence of cancer was identified.

To reduce deaths due to heart attack, first aid tablets will be given to diabetic and hypertension patients who are at risk of heart attack at a cost of Rs 3.37 crore. The tablets will be made available at all PHCs and health sub centres, Subramanian said.

To promote physical activity for a healthy life, 8-km stretch will be designated as ‘health walk street’ in all 38 districts of Tamil Nadu and training will be provided to walkers every week. Master health check-up will be conducted for every sanitary worker once a year at government medical college hospitals.

A special sanitary workers medical camp will be conducted at urban health centres for 60,587 sanitary workers in municipality and corporations. A separate room will be created for sanitary workers at all government hospitals.

To strengthen the ‘Innuyir Kaapoam - Nammai Kaakum 48’ scheme, critical care blocks with 50 beds will be created at a cost of Rs 118.75 crore at five government hospitals, Subramanian said. Services will be upgraded at all medical centres laboratory at a cost of Rs 185.24 crore. Laboratory reagent and consumables for integrated essential laboratory services will be provided in National Health Mission funds.

To reduce cesarean deliveries, a midwifery-led care and training unit will be established at Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children. Now, 40% of deliveries are carried out through C-section, Subramanian said.

WHAT’S BEING DONE

Directorate of medical education will be renamed as directorate of medical education and research

Measles and rubella will be eliminated in Tamil Nadu in 2023 and targets implemented in at least 50% of districts

For the first time, a state registry will be created for type I diabetes in children

Equipment worth Rs 146.52 crore will be procured for under construction Kalaignar Memorial Multi Super Speciality Hospital in King Institute

ASSENT AWAITED

Governor R N Ravi is yet to give assent to bill on Siddha university passed in Assembly in 2022

He has sent the bill to the state asking for clarification and it was provided, says minister

