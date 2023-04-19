Home States Tamil Nadu

Teams fighting Sathamangalam Tiger Reserve forest fire sans equipment

Attempts by forest department  to extinguish a fire that broke out in Sathamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Sunday night continued for the second day on Tuesday.

Published: 19th April 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

forest fire

Image used for representational purpose.

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE:  Attempts by forest department  to extinguish a fire that broke out in Sathamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Sunday night continued for the second day on Tuesday. Officials from forest department said strong winds delayed the work to put out the blaze.

"Fire broke out in Kambathrayan Giri around 8 pm on Sunday as the area is dry and continued to spread. Although, we came to know about the fire, the area is 60 km from STR and we could not reach there immediately. A of 60 forest department personnel reached there on Monday morning. Twenty people from nearby villages also joined us in extinguishing the fire. The team is working carefully as wild animal population is also high in the area," an official said.

Sathyamangalam Ranger KR Palanisamy said, "It was not possible to carry any firefighting equipment, as we had to walk for 4 km in the hilly path. We are working to extinguish the fire by breaking tree branches there. Because of the strong wind, the fire is spreading rapidly. On Tuesday, the fire spread to the Ramar Dam area. The fire is expected to be extinguished fully by Tuesday evening."

An officer from STR said, "It is not immediately possible to estimate the damage caused by the fire. We are checking if wild animals have been affected by the fire."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 forest fire Sathamangalam Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp