Danish Fort in Tharangambadi to be spruced up for Rs 3.5 crore

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The 400-year-old Danish Fort in Tharangambadi, which stands as an embodiment of local heritage, is all set to get a facelift at the cost of 3.5 crore. Minister for Tourism Development K Ramachandran announced the project in the Assembly on Wednesday. District Tourism Officer (DTO) T Aravintha Kumar said the initial project report (IPR) is ready and the detailed project report (DPR) and the master plan is being prepared.

"The project will give a boost to tourism in the district," said the DTO. DTO Aravintha Kumar said the project, which would commence in four months, is likely to extend for 10 months. Renovation work was last carried out on the fort in 2011.

The proposed project includes the installation of six high-mast lights, a 226-metre-long paver block road, a sanitary complex and arrangements for street vendors to do business. The officials also mull a children's park and installation of CCTV cameras. The Danish Fort, which is known as 'Fort Dansborg' in Danish, was built by the Danish in Tharangambadi in 1620.

Tharangambadi, earlier known as Tranquebar, was used as a trading centre in the 16th century by the Danish who had even established a colony along the Coromandel coast. The Danish East India Company made use of the fort as a base for their troops. Later, its administration was handed over to the British and later to India after Independence. The fort has been developed as a museum under the tourism department to showcase 16th century artefacts.

MAYILADUTHURAI: The 400-year-old Danish Fort in Tharangambadi, which stands as an embodiment of local heritage, is all set to get a facelift at the cost of 3.5 crore. Minister for Tourism Development K Ramachandran announced the project in the Assembly on Wednesday. District Tourism Officer (DTO) T Aravintha Kumar said the initial project report (IPR) is ready and the detailed project report (DPR) and the master plan is being prepared. "The project will give a boost to tourism in the district," said the DTO. DTO Aravintha Kumar said the project, which would commence in four months, is likely to extend for 10 months. Renovation work was last carried out on the fort in 2011. The proposed project includes the installation of six high-mast lights, a 226-metre-long paver block road, a sanitary complex and arrangements for street vendors to do business. The officials also mull a children's park and installation of CCTV cameras. The Danish Fort, which is known as 'Fort Dansborg' in Danish, was built by the Danish in Tharangambadi in 1620.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tharangambadi, earlier known as Tranquebar, was used as a trading centre in the 16th century by the Danish who had even established a colony along the Coromandel coast. The Danish East India Company made use of the fort as a base for their troops. Later, its administration was handed over to the British and later to India after Independence. The fort has been developed as a museum under the tourism department to showcase 16th century artefacts.