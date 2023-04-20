Home States Tamil Nadu

Danish Fort in Tharangambadi to be spruced up for Rs 3.5 crore

The 400-year-old Danish Fort in Tharangambadi, which stands as an embodiment of local heritage, is all set to get a facelift at the cost of 3.5 crore.

Published: 20th April 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

The Danish Fort in Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  The 400-year-old Danish Fort in Tharangambadi, which stands as an embodiment of local heritage, is all set to get a facelift at the cost of 3.5 crore. Minister for Tourism Development K Ramachandran announced the project in the Assembly on Wednesday. District Tourism Officer (DTO) T Aravintha Kumar said the initial project report (IPR) is ready and the detailed project report (DPR) and the master plan is being prepared.

"The project will give a boost to tourism in the district," said the DTO. DTO Aravintha Kumar said the project, which would commence in four months, is likely to extend for 10 months. Renovation work was last carried out on the fort in 2011.

The proposed project includes the installation of six high-mast lights, a 226-metre-long paver block road, a sanitary complex and arrangements for street vendors to do business. The officials also mull a children's park and installation of CCTV cameras. The Danish Fort, which is known as 'Fort Dansborg' in Danish, was built by the Danish in Tharangambadi in 1620.

Tharangambadi, earlier known as Tranquebar, was used as a trading centre in the 16th century by the Danish who had even established a colony along the Coromandel coast. The Danish East India Company made use of the fort as a base for their troops. Later, its administration was handed over to the British and later to India after Independence. The fort has been developed as a museum under the tourism department to showcase 16th century artefacts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Danish Fort Tharangambadi
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp