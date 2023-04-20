ECI allots Two Leaves symbol to EPS-led AIADMK, recognises him as party's general secretary

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India today recognised Edappadi K Palaniswami as the general secretary of the AIADMK by taking on record amended rules and regulations of the party and the change in the office bearer of the party. However, the ECI, in its communication said the changes have been taken on record "subject to any further court order/direction".

The communication regarding the recognition of EPS as general secretary is from Jayadeb Lahiri, Secretary, ECI. It referred to the letters sent by Palaniswami dated March 28 and April 13 to the Commission informing about his election and the changes made in the bylaws of the party, the judgment of Madras High Court dated March 28, order of the Delhi High Court on April 12 and the Supreme Court judgment dated February 23.

Meanwhile, in another communication to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, the ECI directed that the candidate fielded by the AIADMK should be allotted the Two Leaves symbol. As such, the candidate fielded by OPS this morning will have to contest as an independent candidate.

While the ECI’s decision has come as a big boost for Palaniswami, the Commission has dashed the hopes of O Panneerselvam and it came as a big setback for him. Political analysts are of the view that Panneerselvam has almost pushed to a stage where he has to launch his own political party. Panneerselvam and his supporters are making arrangements for the state-level conference on April 24 at Trichy.

Recently, Panruti S Ramachandran, advisor to the AIADMK faction led by OPS said, "Hereafter, we won't bother about the EPS faction or won't criticise them. We have decided to meet the people and seek justice from them."

A few days ago, the AIADMK executive meeting decided to organise a massive state-level conference at Madurai on August 20.

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India today recognised Edappadi K Palaniswami as the general secretary of the AIADMK by taking on record amended rules and regulations of the party and the change in the office bearer of the party. However, the ECI, in its communication said the changes have been taken on record "subject to any further court order/direction". The communication regarding the recognition of EPS as general secretary is from Jayadeb Lahiri, Secretary, ECI. It referred to the letters sent by Palaniswami dated March 28 and April 13 to the Commission informing about his election and the changes made in the bylaws of the party, the judgment of Madras High Court dated March 28, order of the Delhi High Court on April 12 and the Supreme Court judgment dated February 23. Meanwhile, in another communication to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, the ECI directed that the candidate fielded by the AIADMK should be allotted the Two Leaves symbol. As such, the candidate fielded by OPS this morning will have to contest as an independent candidate. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While the ECI’s decision has come as a big boost for Palaniswami, the Commission has dashed the hopes of O Panneerselvam and it came as a big setback for him. Political analysts are of the view that Panneerselvam has almost pushed to a stage where he has to launch his own political party. Panneerselvam and his supporters are making arrangements for the state-level conference on April 24 at Trichy. Recently, Panruti S Ramachandran, advisor to the AIADMK faction led by OPS said, "Hereafter, we won't bother about the EPS faction or won't criticise them. We have decided to meet the people and seek justice from them." A few days ago, the AIADMK executive meeting decided to organise a massive state-level conference at Madurai on August 20.