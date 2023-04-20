Home States Tamil Nadu

ECI allots Two Leaves symbol to EPS-led AIADMK, recognises him as party's general secretary

Meanwhile, in another communication to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, the ECI directed that the candidate fielded by the AIADMK should be allotted the Two Leaves symbol.

Published: 20th April 2023 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Edappadi Palaniswami

Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India today recognised Edappadi K Palaniswami as the general secretary of the AIADMK by taking on record amended rules and regulations of the party and the change in the office bearer of the party. However, the ECI, in its communication said the changes have been taken on record "subject to any further court order/direction".

The communication regarding the recognition of EPS as general secretary is from Jayadeb Lahiri, Secretary, ECI. It referred to the letters sent by Palaniswami dated March 28 and April 13 to the Commission informing about his election and the changes made in the bylaws of the party, the judgment of Madras High Court dated March 28, order of the Delhi High Court on April 12 and the Supreme Court judgment dated February 23. 

Meanwhile, in another communication to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, the ECI directed that the candidate fielded by the AIADMK should be allotted the Two Leaves symbol. As such, the candidate fielded by OPS this morning will have to contest as an independent candidate.  

While the ECI’s decision has come as a big boost for Palaniswami, the Commission has dashed the hopes of O Panneerselvam and it came as a big setback for him. Political analysts are of the view that Panneerselvam has almost pushed to a stage where he has to launch his own political party. Panneerselvam and his supporters are making arrangements for the state-level conference on April 24 at Trichy. 

Recently, Panruti S Ramachandran, advisor to the AIADMK faction led by OPS said, "Hereafter, we won't bother about the EPS faction or won't criticise them.  We have decided to meet the people and seek justice from them." 

A few days ago, the AIADMK executive meeting decided to organise a massive state-level conference at Madurai on August 20. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK split Two Leaves symbol
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp