Fishermen picket Puducherry Assembly protesting against alleged grabbing of temple land

The fishermen said they have been organising the annual temple festival Mayana Kollai near the New Light House for decades.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Nearly 400 villagers from the fishing hamlet of Vambakeerapalayam on Wednesday protested in front of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly alleging that the land belonging to Angalamman Parameshwari Temple was sold to five persons through forged documents.

According to members of the village panchayat, documents of the temple land (of around 10,000 square feet) were allegedly forged to promote hospitality projects due to its close proximity to Marina beach, a popular tourist attraction.

The fishermen said they have been organising the annual temple festival Mayana Kollai near the New Light House for decades. But now, some people are claiming ownership of the land through registration documents. Members said the police informed the villagers that they discontinued activities on the land, as a result.
 

The fishermen and their families marched to the Legislative Assembly along with former AIADMK MLA A Anbazhagan. After the police blocked them from proceeding further, they sat on a dharna in front of the health directorate near the Assembly.

Later, members of the panchayat of the fishing village, along with Anbazhagan and DMK MLA Anibal Kennedy, submitted a petition to Chief Minister N Rangasamy. They urged the CM to recover the land and hand it over to the temple administration to ensure that the temple festival continues. They also sought the inclusion of the temple under the government department Hindu Religious Institution (HRI). In response, Rangasamy assured a probe of the registration deed, and action in case of any forgery or irregularity. The protesters dispersed following the assurance.

