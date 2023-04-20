Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor’s discretionary funds reduced from Rs 5cr to Rs 3cr: TN Finance Minister

The minister said this in response to the issue raised by a few MLAs regarding the funds allocated for the Raj Bhavan. 

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan informed the state assembly that the allocation of the discretionary funds for the governor has been reduced from Rs 5 crore during 2022-23 to Rs 3 crore in 2023-24. 

The minister said this in response to the issue raised by a few MLAs regarding the funds allocated for the Raj Bhavan.  Explaining why the discretionary funds were reduced, the minister said last year, Raj Bhavan had spent Rs 2.67 crore till the state budget was prepared. According to the budgeting rule, government departments cannot demand the same amount which they couldn’t spend during the last year.  

Also, transferring the funds to another account during the last days of the financial year cannot be accepted. In this connection, the minister said certain amounts that were transferred to other accounts which do not come under auditing.

He also recalled how the discretionary funds for the governor were hiked all of a sudden during the AIADMK regime following a communication from the then-governor’s secretary.  “I have instructed the officials to ensure spendings are within the finance code. Soon, training would be imparted to officials on how to allocate funds as per the finance code,” the minister said.

Bill to empower govt to appoint fisheries univ V-C tabled
Chennai : The state government tabled a bill in the Assembly to empower itself to appoint V-C of Tamil Nadu Fisheries University. The bill was tabled at a time when the earlier bills seeking to empower itself to  appoint V-Cs to 13 varsities are awaiting the governor’s assent.

Spl division to monitor sub-plan funds

Major announcements made by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in the Assembly session regarding pension and other retirement benefits

A special division will be created in the finance department to supervise the effective utilisation of funds allocated for the Adi Dravidar and Tribal sub-plan

Feasibility study for the introduction of computer-based tests in Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

An integrated database which will help people know about the various welfare schemes by the digital services department will be created 

Nilgiris Heritage Museum will be set up to showcase the cultural history of the Nilgiris at a cost of Rs 10 crore under the Special Area Development Programme

Preparation of reports for providing evidence on cost-effectiveness of large public spending of all govt schemes at Rs 150 crore

