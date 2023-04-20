ICC submits report on MKU professor accused of sexual harassment

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) on Wednesday submitted a report on the sexual harassment allegations levelled against the former HoD of Psychology C Karuppaiah, by the undergraduate and postgraduate students of Psychology.



Based on a complaint submitted by the students, Karuppaiah was arrested on Tuesday and came out on bail on Wednesday. However, he was removed from his position as the HoD by MKU Vice Chancellor J Kumar. Rajkumar, who was next in rank to Karuppaiah, took charge as the HoD of Sociology and Psychology on the same day.



Speaking to TNIE, J Kumar said that as per the procedure, ICC submitted a report to the Registrar (i/c) M Sadasivam in a sealed cover on Tuesday, and added that the action against Karuppaiah will be taken as per the recommendations of the ICC.



AIDWA urges SWC to intervene in sexual harassment issue held in MKU

All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) general secretary A Radhika sent a letter to State Women's Commission Chairperson Kumar on April 16. In her letter, she stated that AIDWA came to know of the sexual harassment complaint against the HoD of Sociology and Psychology Department C Karuppiah, through the media.

"The Internal Complaint Committee in MKU was formed against the norms. Members of ICC are just assistant professors. The HoDs concerned must influence the ICC inquiries and forbid the professor from coming to the campus. ICC must be reconstituted and the members' list must be placed on the notice boards of the varsity and its affiliated colleges to bring justice to the victim students and staff," she said and urged the State Women's Commission chairperson to intervene in this issue.

