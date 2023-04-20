Home States Tamil Nadu

Polytechnic syllabus to focus on innovation, entrepreneurship

The syllabus for polytechnic curriculum will be updated from the impending academic year (2023-24) to make students industry ready and more employable.

Published: 20th April 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Exams
By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The syllabus for polytechnic curriculum will be updated from the impending academic year (2023-24) to make students industry ready and more employable.

As part of the new syllabus, DoTE has established five entrepreneurship development hubs in five polytechnic colleges in collaboration with Entrepreneurship Development Innovative Institute (EDII), Chennai. They will offer 26 programmes related to entrepreneurship development and innovation programmes.

According to the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), inputs from industry experts and from Tamil Nadu Guidance Bureau have been taken into account to redesign and reform the polytechnic curriculum. “With the advancement in technology, there is a change in industry requirements. The need is for skill-based talents to bridge the industry-academic gap. Keeping these factors in mind, new age courses like mechatronics, diploma in logistics technology and diploma in automobile engineering have been introduced,” said the DoTE official.

Polytechnic colleges contribute significantly to the state’s talent pool by producing skilled technicians to support mass industrialization. “Tamil Nadu economy is focusing on deep-tech and knowledge-based industries, rather than low-cost labour-intensive talent. So the reformation of the syllabus focuses more on employability and entrepreneurship outcomes,” added the DoTE official.

The syllabus will nurture the next generation of highly competent individuals who can harness the power of technology, innovation and enterprise to lead change and deliver social and economic impact. Along with the introduction of a choice-based credit system, DoTE will add more elective courses to make the curriculum more flexible to suit the needs of students.

It may be noted that the credit system had been introduced in engineering courses, but had not been done for polytechnic courses in Tamil Nadu. Choice-based credit system will also enable students to learn at their own pace, undergo additional courses and adopt an interdisciplinary approach to learning.

No exam fee for Naan Mudhalvan
Coimbatore: The higher education department has directed universities not to collect exam fees from students of skill courses offered under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.  Secretary of the department D Karthikeyan sent a circular to registrars of all universities (except Anna University, TNTEU, TNOU) on Wednesday. The circular stated, “The objective of Naan Mudhalvan is to upskill students without involving cost at any point in the process. So, examination fees for Naan Mudhalvan courses shall not be collected.” He also recalled that in February, Bharathiar University had sought clarity whether students have to pay examination fee for the courses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polytechnic polytechnic curriculum
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp