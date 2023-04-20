Home States Tamil Nadu

Two arrested for setting fire in Denkanikottai forest in TN, one absconding

Two people were arrested for allegedly setting fire to around 30 hectares in Denkanikottai forest range on Tuesday evening.

By Express News Service

According to police, the suspects were identified as V Madhesh (32) and S Siddhan (32) from Kottayurkollai village. According to forest department sources, the fire was reported around 3.30 pm on Tuesday in Tholluvabetta east in Sami Eri reserve forest. Fire and rescue department personnel put out the fire by 7.30 pm. Dry bamboo and grass were gutted.

"Already, people in Denkanikottai forest range were advised not to carry matchbox or other flammable items when travelling via the reserve forest. And regular vehicle checkups are conducted at check posts," an official said.

Denkanikottai forest ranger C Murugesan said forest department staff have secured two persons and are searching one more absconded person for allegedly setting the fire on Tuesday. This is the second such incident of forest fire in Tholluvabetta, the first one being reported in Tholluvabetta on March 11, where about 40 hectares were gutted.

