16 local body chiefs in TN's Theni faced caste-based discrimination: NGO

MADURAI: As many as 16 SC panchayat presidents in the Theni district have faced caste-based discrimination, according to research conducted by a Madurai-based NGO, Evidence. The NGO spoke to 114 panchayat presidents from SC/ST communities in 19 districts about social status, education, training, atrocities faced, etc., and ranked Theni first in regard to atrocities against SC panchayat presidents.

Theni was followed by Madurai and Ramanathapuram. Talking to reporters on Thursday, executive director of Evidence, A Kathir said, people should be aware of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 section 3 (1) (m), which will help them in seeking justice against atrocities committed on SC/ST panchayat presidents.

Chief Minister MK Stalin should issue a circular on the Act in the media, which would create more awareness among people.

Kathir gave details about the verbal and physical abuse faced by women panchayat presidents, adding that he would submit a report to the government soon.

The Act offers protection to members of an SC/ST community who are members or chairpersons or holders of any other office of a panchayat under Part IX of the Constitution or a municipality under Part IXA of the Constitution while discharging their duties.

“The district-level monitoring committee led by the collector should be more vibrant in hearing violence cases against SC/ST panchayat presidents. It must be convened once in three months. A state-level monitoring committee must also be created and a nodal officer appointed to monitor its functioning. SC/ST MPs, MLAs and NGO representatives must be part of the committee,” Kathir said.

