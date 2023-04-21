Home States Tamil Nadu

Ambasamudram case: National Commission for Scheduled Castes says no plaint from victims received

he commission has conducted inquiry in 16 cases, including the one against Singh, and one against Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman for his hate speech on Arunthathiar community.

Published: 21st April 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Halder at TamilNadu Guest House in Chennai | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: No complaint has been received from the alleged custodial torture victims in the Ambasamudram case, and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), therefore, has not conducted any inquiry with them, commission vice-chairman Arun Halder said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Halder said, “If the victims, whose teeth were allegedly broken by IPS officer Balveer Singh, file complaints with the commission, we will visit the location and conduct an inquiry. However, we are closely monitoring the case.”

The commission has conducted inquiry in 16 cases, including the one against Singh, and one against Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman for his hate speech on Arunthathiar community during the Erode by-poll. Halder said he had instructed police officials to expedite the case against Seeman and summon him for questioning. Inquiry in 10 cases has been completed so far. 

As regards the arrest of a 50-year-old man by Krishnagiri police in connection with an alleged case of honour killing, Halder said inquiry is still under way and the district administration has taken action. Compared to other states, Tamil Nadu has been handling cases against SC/ST well, but the commission has received several complaints. Therefore, it is essential for people belonging SC to be aware of their rights and come forward to lodge complaints.

Regarding assistant professor at the University of Madras who was denied opportunity to study abroad, Halder expressed concern that the department head had denied him opportunity because he belonged to SC community. The commission has received complaints and inquiry is under way.
 

