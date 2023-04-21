DSP conducted an inquiry over alleged assault on student by Kamaraj College professor

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi DSP conducted an inquiry with the students of Kamaraj College and the professors in connection with the alleged assault by professors on a first-year visual communication student on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, the SFI cadre led by district secretary Karthick, along with the Visual Communication department students of Kamaraj College boycotted classes and resorted to protest in front of the college on Tiruchendur road, demanding action against the professors who allegedly assaulted Nesamani, who was later hospitalised.

The police, led by DSP Sathiyaraj held an inquiry among students and negotiated with them to withdraw from the agitation. Meanwhile, the college administration formed an inquiry committee and sought explanations from the professors.

Later the DSP Sathiyaraj conducted an inquiry with the students of the class and the professors at the south police station. He assured no action will be taken against students for their participation in the agitation.

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi DSP conducted an inquiry with the students of Kamaraj College and the professors in connection with the alleged assault by professors on a first-year visual communication student on Wednesday. Earlier on Thursday, the SFI cadre led by district secretary Karthick, along with the Visual Communication department students of Kamaraj College boycotted classes and resorted to protest in front of the college on Tiruchendur road, demanding action against the professors who allegedly assaulted Nesamani, who was later hospitalised. The police, led by DSP Sathiyaraj held an inquiry among students and negotiated with them to withdraw from the agitation. Meanwhile, the college administration formed an inquiry committee and sought explanations from the professors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later the DSP Sathiyaraj conducted an inquiry with the students of the class and the professors at the south police station. He assured no action will be taken against students for their participation in the agitation.