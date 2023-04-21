Enrol 50 lakh new members, Palaniswami tells AIADMK district secretaries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon after the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised Edappadi K Palaniswami as the general secretary of AIADMK, he chaired a meeting of the party’s district secretaries and key office bearers and tasked them with the responsibility of increasing the number of primary members from the present 1.5 crores to two crores. Palaniswami also said they would work like enthusiastic bees to bring AIADMK back to power.

Addressing a press conference at the AIADMK headquarters here, EPS said, “1.5 crore cadres of the party are at the peak of joy today because of this recognition of the Election Commission of India after a long legal battle. All those who wish that AIADMK should regain power again in Tamil Nadu will be readmitted to the party except a very few people.”

Asked about his future course of action, EPS said, “The works of AIADMK have been going on. Now, we have started forming booth committees across the state. Each booth will also have a women’s wing and youth brigade.”

On the challenges he faced to emerge as the single leader of AIADMK, Palaniswami said, “You need not say single leadership. I consider myself a cadre. All have elected me as the general secretary just because the party needs leadership. I will take along all functionaries and cadres and our objective is to form the Amma’s (Jayalalithaa’s) government again in the state.”

“AIADMK is a single political entity and ECI has given a clear decision today to ascertain that. Only a few selfish people have left the party while all genuine cadre and functionaries are with us. We are vigorously working to increase the membership of the AIADMK from 1.5 crore to 2 two crore.”

On whether Madurai has been chosen as the venue for the state-level conference to make up for the loss of votes the party faced in the previous elections, Palaniswami said, “We have a permanent vote bank there. Change of guard in general elections is quite natural. Has the DMK won all the successive elections? No.”



CHENNAI: Soon after the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised Edappadi K Palaniswami as the general secretary of AIADMK, he chaired a meeting of the party’s district secretaries and key office bearers and tasked them with the responsibility of increasing the number of primary members from the present 1.5 crores to two crores. Palaniswami also said they would work like enthusiastic bees to bring AIADMK back to power. Addressing a press conference at the AIADMK headquarters here, EPS said, “1.5 crore cadres of the party are at the peak of joy today because of this recognition of the Election Commission of India after a long legal battle. All those who wish that AIADMK should regain power again in Tamil Nadu will be readmitted to the party except a very few people.” Asked about his future course of action, EPS said, “The works of AIADMK have been going on. Now, we have started forming booth committees across the state. Each booth will also have a women’s wing and youth brigade.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the challenges he faced to emerge as the single leader of AIADMK, Palaniswami said, “You need not say single leadership. I consider myself a cadre. All have elected me as the general secretary just because the party needs leadership. I will take along all functionaries and cadres and our objective is to form the Amma’s (Jayalalithaa’s) government again in the state.” “AIADMK is a single political entity and ECI has given a clear decision today to ascertain that. Only a few selfish people have left the party while all genuine cadre and functionaries are with us. We are vigorously working to increase the membership of the AIADMK from 1.5 crore to 2 two crore.” On whether Madurai has been chosen as the venue for the state-level conference to make up for the loss of votes the party faced in the previous elections, Palaniswami said, “We have a permanent vote bank there. Change of guard in general elections is quite natural. Has the DMK won all the successive elections? No.”