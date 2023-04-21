Kottayur Dalits in TN say they are denied entry into hotels, temple, collector denies charge

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A section of Dalits living in Kottayur, where clashes broke out them and caste Hindus recently, alleged that a two-tumbler system was practised in the village and that they are denied entry into a temple and hotels at Jeenmanatham village.

A Basappa (27), a resident of the village , said, "On April 13, Maralinga, a Dalit, was hit by a caste Hindu man Mohan who was riding a two- wheeler. Following this clashes broke out between both communities. Apart from this, we are not allowed to sit and eat inside hotels owned by caste Hindus. We should only take parcels. Also, two tumbler system is followed in our village."

Basappa told this to media persons on Thursday when he shared the dais with CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, who announced a protest on May 3 condemning the recent caste killing in Uthangari and the plight of Dalits in Krishnagiri district.

Balakrishnan invited all political parties and organisations to take part in the protest. "Krishnagiri district has witnessed three caste-related murders within a month. Police failed to arrest all those involved in the Kottayur clashes The Superintendent of Police has failed to protect people from SC and ST communities. We will take the issue to the notice of the chief minister and seek action against the SP."

CPM state committee member P Dilli Babu said the district administration has not convened a peace committee meeting since the incident. This shows the lethargy of district administration handling a caste issue, he added. When contacted for a response about the discrimination charges, Krishnagiri Collector Deepak Jacob told TNIE, "Few days ago, I received a petition from VCK about two - tumbler system and temple entry issue.

Revenue department staff conducted inquiries in the village and found that the complaints were not true. However, we will monitor the village. Police and revenue department has went to Kottayur village and interacted with people regarding the issue."

