Home States Tamil Nadu

Police department functions efficiently in TN, says CM Stalin

Stalin also listed out incidents of violence that allegedly took place during the previous AIADMK regime.

Published: 21st April 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin speaking in the Assembly on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state government has handled law and order issues efficiently and taken prompt action, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday. Replying to charges raised by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Assembly, Stalin said, “The police department has been functioning very well in maintaining law and order. Major events like jallikattu, Madurai Chithirai festival, Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations, Thevar guru puja, Immanuel Sekarn memorial day and Tiruvannamalai Karthikai Deepam passed off peacefully. Tamil Nadu is a state without caste conflicts, religious riots, police firing, deaths due to illicit liquor, train robberies, heists by north Indian gangs and labour protests.”

Stalin also listed out incidents of violence that allegedly took place during the previous AIADMK regime. A total of 6,112 anti-social elements have been arrested in the operation against rowdies, and 3,047 people have been imprisoned under the Goondas Act. 

On charges regarding violence which broke out at the AIADMK headquarters, Stalin said, “Fourteen people were arrested following the violence and sent to prison. Police registered case under various sections and has taken proper action.” Stalin’s statement came in response to AIADMK member Pollachi V Jayaraman’s accusation that the police had failed to provide adequate security to the party office despite a petition being filed seeking protection.

Talking about Kodanadu murder case, Stalin said investigation is being carried out with utmost care to apprehend the true culprits. Palaniswami had  expressed doubts about police investigation and informed the Assembly that the party would move the court seeking transfer of the case to CBI.

Stalin also said proper action has been taken on various scams such as Aarudhra, Hijau, IFS, Elfin, CVRS and Rahat, based on complaints lodged by investors.  Several cases have been registered under NDPS Act and more accused have been arrested for selling and supplying ganja and other narcotic substances, Stalin said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK MK Stalin law and order
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp