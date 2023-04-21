Police department functions efficiently in TN, says CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has handled law and order issues efficiently and taken prompt action, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday. Replying to charges raised by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Assembly, Stalin said, “The police department has been functioning very well in maintaining law and order. Major events like jallikattu, Madurai Chithirai festival, Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations, Thevar guru puja, Immanuel Sekarn memorial day and Tiruvannamalai Karthikai Deepam passed off peacefully. Tamil Nadu is a state without caste conflicts, religious riots, police firing, deaths due to illicit liquor, train robberies, heists by north Indian gangs and labour protests.”

Stalin also listed out incidents of violence that allegedly took place during the previous AIADMK regime. A total of 6,112 anti-social elements have been arrested in the operation against rowdies, and 3,047 people have been imprisoned under the Goondas Act.

On charges regarding violence which broke out at the AIADMK headquarters, Stalin said, “Fourteen people were arrested following the violence and sent to prison. Police registered case under various sections and has taken proper action.” Stalin’s statement came in response to AIADMK member Pollachi V Jayaraman’s accusation that the police had failed to provide adequate security to the party office despite a petition being filed seeking protection.

Talking about Kodanadu murder case, Stalin said investigation is being carried out with utmost care to apprehend the true culprits. Palaniswami had expressed doubts about police investigation and informed the Assembly that the party would move the court seeking transfer of the case to CBI.

Stalin also said proper action has been taken on various scams such as Aarudhra, Hijau, IFS, Elfin, CVRS and Rahat, based on complaints lodged by investors. Several cases have been registered under NDPS Act and more accused have been arrested for selling and supplying ganja and other narcotic substances, Stalin said.



CHENNAI: The state government has handled law and order issues efficiently and taken prompt action, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday. Replying to charges raised by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in the Assembly, Stalin said, “The police department has been functioning very well in maintaining law and order. Major events like jallikattu, Madurai Chithirai festival, Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations, Thevar guru puja, Immanuel Sekarn memorial day and Tiruvannamalai Karthikai Deepam passed off peacefully. Tamil Nadu is a state without caste conflicts, religious riots, police firing, deaths due to illicit liquor, train robberies, heists by north Indian gangs and labour protests.” Stalin also listed out incidents of violence that allegedly took place during the previous AIADMK regime. A total of 6,112 anti-social elements have been arrested in the operation against rowdies, and 3,047 people have been imprisoned under the Goondas Act. On charges regarding violence which broke out at the AIADMK headquarters, Stalin said, “Fourteen people were arrested following the violence and sent to prison. Police registered case under various sections and has taken proper action.” Stalin’s statement came in response to AIADMK member Pollachi V Jayaraman’s accusation that the police had failed to provide adequate security to the party office despite a petition being filed seeking protection.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Talking about Kodanadu murder case, Stalin said investigation is being carried out with utmost care to apprehend the true culprits. Palaniswami had expressed doubts about police investigation and informed the Assembly that the party would move the court seeking transfer of the case to CBI. Stalin also said proper action has been taken on various scams such as Aarudhra, Hijau, IFS, Elfin, CVRS and Rahat, based on complaints lodged by investors. Several cases have been registered under NDPS Act and more accused have been arrested for selling and supplying ganja and other narcotic substances, Stalin said.