Two including 2-year-old dead in different incidents in TN's Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A two-year-old boy and a 48-year-old man lost their lives in two different incidents in the Villupuram district on Thursday. In the first incident, a Siva (2) slipped into a farm well and drowned in Poothurai village near Vanur. The toddler was playing with his siblings near the hut while their parents were busy at work. When the mother noticed that Siva was missing, she inquired and found out that he was playing near the well.



Unable to locate him, the parents immediately informed the police. After a long search with the help of the fire and rescue team from Vanur fire station, Siva's body was found in the well. The body was sent to JIPMER, Puducherry for an autopsy, and a case has been filed at Auroville police station. Further investigation is on.



In another incident, Saravanan succumbed to his injuries after he slipped from the terrace of his under-construction house in V Sathanur village near Vikrawandi on Thursday early morning. He worked at a private sugar mill at Mundiampakkam, and had returned from work the previous night and gone to sleep on the terrace. When he woke up the next morning and went to the terrace, he slipped and fell as there were no safety walls built either.



Upon hearing his cries, his family and neighbours rushed to the scene and took him to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam. Saravanan, however, succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, the Vikrawandi police sent the body for autopsy and filed a case for further investigation.

