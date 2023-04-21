Two including 2-year-old dead in different incidents in TN's Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A two-year-old boy and a 48-year-old man lost their lives in two different incidents in the Villupuram district on Thursday. In the first incident, a Siva (2) slipped into a farm well and drowned in Poothurai village near Vanur. The toddler was playing with his siblings near the hut while their parents were busy at work. When the mother noticed that Siva was missing, she inquired and found out that he was playing near the well.
Unable to locate him, the parents immediately informed the police. After a long search with the help of the fire and rescue team from Vanur fire station, Siva's body was found in the well. The body was sent to JIPMER, Puducherry for an autopsy, and a case has been filed at Auroville police station. Further investigation is on.
In another incident, Saravanan succumbed to his injuries after he slipped from the terrace of his under-construction house in V Sathanur village near Vikrawandi on Thursday early morning. He worked at a private sugar mill at Mundiampakkam, and had returned from work the previous night and gone to sleep on the terrace. When he woke up the next morning and went to the terrace, he slipped and fell as there were no safety walls built either.
Upon hearing his cries, his family and neighbours rushed to the scene and took him to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam. Saravanan, however, succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, the Vikrawandi police sent the body for autopsy and filed a case for further investigation.
VILLUPURAM: A two-year-old boy and a 48-year-old man lost their lives in two different incidents in the Villupuram district on Thursday. In the first incident, a Siva (2) slipped into a farm well and drowned in Poothurai village near Vanur. The toddler was playing with his siblings near the hut while their parents were busy at work. When the mother noticed that Siva was missing, she inquired and found out that he was playing near the well.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
BRS to support JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly polls
Rajasthan: Cow, hit by passing Vande Bharat, falls on elderly man, kills him
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians look to maintain momentum against visiting Punjab Kings
Why NSA invoked against Manish Kashyap arrested in migrants fake videos case: SC asks TN govt
North Korea calls its nukes 'stark reality,' criticizes G-7