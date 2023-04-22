Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK boycotts CM Stalin’s reply, walks out

The AIADMK MLAs have been boycotting the reply speeches of ministers claiming the speeches Palaniswami, were deliberately blacked out.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party, AIADMK, boycotted the reply speech of Chief Minister MK Stalin to the discussion on the demands for grants for the police department. AIADMK whip SP Velumani led his party colleagues in a walkout after reading out a statement.

The AIADMK MLAs have been boycotting the reply speeches of ministers claiming the speeches Palaniswami, were deliberately blacked out. However, speaker M Appavu said after the DMK government came to power, Assembly proceedings are telecast live.

“Our objective is to telecast the entire day’s proceedings step by step. Opposition MLAs are given time to speak substantially. The walkout of the AIADMK MLAs indeed pains me,” he added. Talking to reporters after the walkout, Velumani said even after many requests, the speaker has not recognised the deputy leader of the opposition.

“The deputy leader of the opposition has been there traditionally. Also, the public accounts committee chairman's post used to be given to the principal opposition party. AIADMK’s request on this was turned down. Condemning all these, the AIADMK boycotted the CM’s reply,” he added.

