Commuters voice demand to elevate Vayalur road after drainage work eats up parking space, causes traffic snarls

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Traffic snarls and congestion woes have for over the past 10 years continued to plague Vayalur road which connects Tiruchy city to Somarasampettai and other nearby villages. Talks to improve the condition of the road failed to materialise over the years.

In this situation, drainage construction work - undertaken last August on either sides of the stretch between Puthur junction and Somarasampettai - rubbed salt into the wound, residents rue, as they hold the newly constructed drainage system, which stands about 18 inches tall, to have aggravated the plight on Vayalur road. According to sources, the drainage structure makes it onerous for commuters to park their vehicles on the side of the road.

Moreover, merchants have called to elevate the road to match up with the drainage structure. B Shivakumar who owns a clothing store on the road told TNIE, "Vayalur road is a busy stretch. Earlier, we were able to at least park our vehicles on the sides. Now, the drainage structure has eaten up that space too. Vehicle movement has been hit too.

Merchants and residents have constructed slopes over the drains for easy access to their shops or houses. However, we are wary of the highways department removing such temporary arrangements. Therefore, there is only one solution but to increase the road height." Echoing the views, S Karuppayya, a senior citizen and resident, said, "I do not understand the need for such a towering drainage structure.

Residents with houses on the roadside had to spend from our own pockets to construct slopes so that vehicles could wheel in to their residence. Peak hour commutation has become an uphill task." Meanwhile, officials said plans are afoot to improve the condition of the road. "We are trying our best to expedite the drainage construction, after which we would take steps to elevate road. It will soon be black-topped too."

