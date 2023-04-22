Home States Tamil Nadu

Commuters voice demand to elevate Vayalur road after drainage work eats up parking space, causes traffic snarls

Talks to improve the condition of the road failed to materialise over the years.

Published: 22nd April 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the newly constructed drainage at Vayalur road in Tiruchy. Residents have been voicing demands to raise the height of the road | M K ASHOK KUMAR

A view of the newly constructed drainage at Vayalur road in Tiruchy. Residents have been voicing demands to raise the height of the road | M K ASHOK KUMAR

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Traffic snarls and congestion woes have for over the past 10 years continued to plague Vayalur road which connects Tiruchy city to Somarasampettai and other nearby villages. Talks to improve the condition of the road failed to materialise over the years.

In this situation, drainage construction work - undertaken last August on either sides of the stretch between Puthur junction and Somarasampettai - rubbed salt into the wound, residents rue, as they hold the newly constructed drainage system, which stands about 18 inches tall, to have aggravated the plight on Vayalur road. According to sources, the drainage structure makes it onerous for commuters to park their vehicles on the side of the road.

Moreover, merchants have called to elevate the road to match up with the drainage structure. B Shivakumar who owns a clothing store on the road told TNIE, "Vayalur road is a busy stretch. Earlier, we were able to at least park our vehicles on the sides. Now, the drainage structure has eaten up that space too. Vehicle movement has been hit too.

Merchants and residents have constructed slopes over the drains for easy access to their shops or houses. However, we are wary of the highways department removing such temporary arrangements. Therefore, there is only one solution but to increase the road height." Echoing the views, S Karuppayya, a senior citizen and resident, said, "I do not understand the need for such a towering drainage structure.

Residents with houses on the roadside had to spend from our own pockets to construct slopes so that vehicles could wheel in to their residence. Peak hour commutation has become an uphill task." Meanwhile, officials said plans are afoot to improve the condition of the road. "We are trying our best to expedite the drainage construction, after which we would take steps to elevate road. It will soon be black-topped too."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vayalur road traffic commuters
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp