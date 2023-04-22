'Improve infrastructure of Tamil Nadu govt shelter homes to prevent juvenile detainees from escaping': NCPCR

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Following the recent spate of juvenile escapes from government shelters in Vellore and Kanhipuram districts, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) urged the state government to amp up facilities at the homes in order to prevent such cases on Friday. The commission is currently inspecting 21 care homes in five states, including Tamil Nadu.



R G Anand, a member of the commission, on Friday, inspected the shelter in Kagipattarai from where six youths had escaped on March 27. Five of them were caught later. On April 13, five other youths escaped the same shelter but were caught soon after. Anand's remarks come in response to these incidents and highlight the poor infrastructure of these institutes. In the aftermath of the incidents, however, the perimeter wall and barbed wire of the shelter have been raised. The juveniles at the facility are also being trained in typing and painting.



He said that an additional inspector will be appointed to the facility, which currently has only one official stationed, to address the issue of the lack of counselors. The district administration has also announced that interviews will be conducted on Monday to appoint permanent employees.

Anand further stated that a report will be submitted to the chairman of the NCPCR with recommendations to improve the facility. District Collector B Kumaravel Pandian, District Superintendent of Police S Rajeshkannan, District Revenue Officer K Ramamurthy, District Child Welfare Officer Sanjith, and others were present during the inspection.

