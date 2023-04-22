Home States Tamil Nadu

TANTEA loss stands at Rs 222 crore, rubber production drops

TANTEA manages 4,053 hectares of plantations and six tea factories with an installed capacity of 120 lakh kilograms per annum.

Published: 22nd April 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tea exports, tea plantation

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation Limited (TANTEA) has an accumulated loss of Rs 222.69 crore as on March 31, 2021, a CAG report said.

Although 2020-21 was an exceptional year with TANTEA clocking a profit of Rs 8 crore, probably for the first time in several years owing to unusual demand for tea coupled with an increase in price during the pandemic, the company incurred a loss of Rs 38.57 crore in 2021-22.

TANTEA manages 4,053 hectares of plantations and six tea factories with an installed capacity of 120 lakh kilograms per annum.

The report said the overall performance of the company remained questionable with several operational issues, including delay in the modernisation of tea factories. The state government sanctioned Rs 16.72 crore to upgrade and modernise of all its six factories. Out of 42 machineries ordered, only 13 have been supplied so far.

Also, the company's poor yield of green tea leaves per hectare in Nilgiris, Wayanad and Anamalai regions were below district average resulting in a loss of Rs 99.14 crore. TANTEA also procured poor-quality green tea leaves from a private party for its two factories -- Tiger Hill and Quinshola. All this resulted in the production of second-grade 'Made Tea', which resulted in a lower price for the company's products compared to the nearest private tea estate.

The report also said Arasu Rubber Corporation is seeing a decline in production. The CAG recommended the government to set up an expert committee to identify ways to revive these PSUs or shut them down.
The government has leased out 96,877 sq.ft of forest land from Betlagundu to Kodaikanal to Reliance Jio at 1% rather than 12.5%. The incorrect adoption of the rate of lease rent resulted in a short levy of lease rent of Rs 2.67 cr for 20 years, the report said.  

However, the government has said that Reliance Jio was mistaken as a welfare measure rather than commercial activity. "Action is being taken to recover the due balance," the government told CAG.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANTEA CAG report
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp