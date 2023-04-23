Home States Tamil Nadu

Respite from summer heat: 15 districts of Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rainfall till April 26

The met office said these mild showers would provide some relief and the daytime temperature will be around normal for at least a week.

Published: 23rd April 2023 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

A brief spell of rain brought respite from the heat on Saturday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

A brief spell of rain brought respite from the heat on Saturday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coming as a huge relief from the simmering heat, several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, received mild showers on Saturday. The rainfall activity would continue at least till April 26 and the regional meteorological centre has issued heavy rainfall warning to 15 districts - Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Salem, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai.

The rainfall is the result of a cyclonic circulation over interior Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood. For the past week, several districts have been experiencing heat wave-like conditions with mercury constantly reaching 40 degrees Celsius and above.

The met office said these mild showers would provide some relief and the daytime temperature will be around normal for at least a week. On Saturday, Valparai in Coimbatore received the highest rainfall of 41 mm. Sporadic showers were reported in Chennai, Vellore, Virudhunagar, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. As per reports, hailstorms were reported from Avadi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
simmering heat rainfall cyclonic circulation Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp