Respite from summer heat: 15 districts of Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rainfall till April 26

CHENNAI: Coming as a huge relief from the simmering heat, several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, received mild showers on Saturday. The rainfall activity would continue at least till April 26 and the regional meteorological centre has issued heavy rainfall warning to 15 districts - Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Salem, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai. The rainfall is the result of a cyclonic circulation over interior Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood. For the past week, several districts have been experiencing heat wave-like conditions with mercury constantly reaching 40 degrees Celsius and above. The met office said these mild showers would provide some relief and the daytime temperature will be around normal for at least a week. On Saturday, Valparai in Coimbatore received the highest rainfall of 41 mm. Sporadic showers were reported in Chennai, Vellore, Virudhunagar, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. As per reports, hailstorms were reported from Avadi.